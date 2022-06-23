XT.com Welcomes B8DEX (B8T) to Its Roster of Listed Tokens

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's pioneering social infused trading platform, is proud to announce the addition of a new token that will add to its roster of supported cryptocurrencies. The exchange will be listing B8DEX (B8T) under the Innovation Zone (DeFi) with the B8T/USDT trading pair.

Furthermore, users can start depositing their B8T tokens on June 22, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). Trading will commence the next day, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC) and withdrawal, on the other hand, will open on June 24, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

B8T is the native token of the entire B8DEX ecosystem. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, this BEP-20 token serves multiple use cases aside from the usual trading. Holders can also use the token to participate in lotteries and win exciting rewards.

For a brief background, B8DEX is a fast-growing blockchain-based lottery platform where players can join lotteries and get a chance to win massive jackpots. Integrating web3, B8DEX aims to bridge the gap between traditional lottery and blockchain gaming.

As XT.com sets the grounds for the B8T listing, traders and crypto enthusiasts around the world are highly encouraged to seize this new opportunity to grow their trading potential and push the token's mainstream adoption. XT.com has always been an advocate of innovation, that's why listing unique tokens from one-of-a-kind projects such as B8T brings XT.com a step closer to the goal to provide users with the safest, most efficient and professional digital asset. Meanwhile, XT.com continues to open its doors to companies for new coin listings.

About B8DEX (B8T)

Built on the Binance Smart Chain network, B8T adopts BEP-20 standards. Since the token's project is still developing, the platform is yet to disclose its tokenomics in absolute terms. Moreover, B8T was officially launched in May 2022 and has since captured the interest of private and corporate users.

B8DEX serves also as an easy way to exchange BEP-20 tokens through automated liquidity pools. The liquidity provided to the DEX comes from Liquidity Providers ("LPs") who stake their tokens in "pools".

When a user makes an DEX of tokens (trading) on the exchange, he pays a commission for trading in the amount of 0.2%, which is distributed as follows:

0.17% - returned to liquidity pools in the form of remuneration to liquidity providers.

0.03% - sent to the B8DEX treasury.

About XT.com

The world's first social infused platform, XT.com was established in 2018 and registered in Seychelles. Currently, it is headquartered in Dubai and has operational offices across countries like Singapore and South Korea. It boasts more than 3 million registered users with over 300,000 monthly active users. At present, XT.com supports 500+ high-quality cryptocurrencies and 800+ trading pairs accessible to the global crypto market.

