XTEL Unveils Enhanced Trade Promotion Management, Revenue Management AI Technology for Global CPGs & Retailers, Powered by Microsoft

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEL, a global leader in AI-first revenue management enterprise solutions, announced enhanced Assortment AI functionality within its Trade Promotion Optimization (TPO) solution, one of the industry's most comprehensive set of actionable revenue, margin, and growth analytics. XTEL's specialized consumer packaged goods (CPG) intelligence, combined with Microsoft's enterprise cloud, data, and AI platforms, delivers an end-to-end, AI-enabled commercial engine for global CPG brands and retailers.

The platform enables companies to plan, execute, and optimize revenue management processes in real time, across pricing, assortment, promotions, and retail execution, while scaling globally with enterprise-grade security and governance.

Demonstrated Innovation at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show

XTEL recently featured short video examples at NRF 2026 highlighting the integrated platform. The videos showcased XTEL's Revenue AI booster within the TPO solution, providing attendees with a clear view of how AI augments trade promotion planning, assortment optimization, and real-time revenue management workflows. Select participants also experienced immersive VR demonstrations, offering an interactive, first-hand look at the platform's end-to-end capabilities and the seamless integration of Microsoft's AI and cloud tools with XTEL's specialized CPG logic.

XTEL integrates a wide range of Microsoft services including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Azure AI Search as well as Entra ID and other security services. The solution is available through the Microsoft Marketplace.

"The combination of XTEL's CPG expertise and Microsoft's enterprise cloud enables companies to run fully integrated commercial cycles at scale," said Amber Brooner, Chief Revenue Officer at XTEL. "This integration delivers measurable business outcomes, including faster execution, improved trade promotion ROI, and enhanced decision-making across the entire revenue management lifecycle."

Collaboration Drives Value

XTEL's platforms integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot as a unified AI interface, connecting Microsoft's AI capabilities with XTEL's CPG intelligence. By combining Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure SQL and Azure Cosmos DB for enterprise-scale data management with XTEL's ADAM (Augmented Data Management engine) and agentic frameworks, the solution ensures real-time insights, compliant workflows, and end-to-end automation for commercial teams. The collaboration also accelerates innovation cycles, providing customers with the latest AI, analytics, and workflow enhancements.

About XTEL

XTEL is a leading global SaaS enterprise software provider, delivering a mission-critical, cloud-native, and AI-first revenue management platform across augmented AI data management, trade promotion management, advanced AI analytics, assortment, and retail execution. The company is disrupting a multi-billion-dollar global market that is expected to grow at a double-digit annual rate through 2030. Founded in 2015, XTEL supports more than 100 global CPG companies, managing over €350 billion in annual trade spend through its AI-enabled platform, with the US as its largest market. XTEL is building its AI agentic framework for the Revenue Management platform in collaboration with Microsoft. XTEL is delivering accelerating profitable growth of 50%+.

Backed by Bain Capital, XTEL has demonstrated strong momentum in product innovation and global expansion since becoming a standalone entity in 2023. To learn more, visit www.xtech.ai.

