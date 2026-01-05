Xthings Expands Ulticam Line with New Floodlight Security Camera & Wi-Fi HaLow Security Camera

Ulticam security cameras bring "Intelligent Vision" to the edge with 4K, contextual AI, and Gemini-powered video summaries

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Xthings, a category innovation leader in AIoT and smart security, will unveil significant advancements in its Ulticam "Intelligent Vision" portfolio. Headlining the CES showcase is the Ulticam IQ V2 security camera, and two new products, Ulticam IQ Floodlight and Ulticam HaLow, that will be publicly unveiled for the first time.

Physical AI That Understands The Real World (Ulticam IQ V2) Intelligent Vision with Active Deterrence (Ulticam IQ Floodlight) Ulticam HaLow Long-Range Wireless Security Camera

Together, the expanded Ulticam portfolio reflects Xthings' "Connect Future" vision, bringing intelligence closer to where events happen, extending security beyond traditional Wi-Fi boundaries, and transforming video from passive recording into real understanding.

Powered by Contextual AI - Enhanced Security with Real Understanding

Security cameras today capture massive amounts of footage, yet often overwhelm homeowners with false alerts, clips that lack context, and fragmented timelines that are difficult to review. Ulticam is built around a different idea, Intelligent Vision powered by contextual AI.

By combining high-performance imaging, on-device Edge AI, and cloud-based contextual intelligence powered by Google Gemini, Ulticam cameras reduce noise, identify meaningful activity, and generate concise video summaries, helping users understand what happened, not just watch it.

"At CES, we're showing what happens when security cameras stop being passive recorders and start delivering real understanding," said Raj Sundar, Sr. Director of Product Management at Xthings. "With Ulticam, our focus is simple: deliver pro-grade performance, open compatibility, and AI that turns raw video into useful context, without adding friction, subscriptions, or lock-in."

CES 2026 Highlights: The Latest Ulticam Security Cameras

Ulticam IQ V2 – Intelligent Vision at the Edge

Now entering the market as the flagship of the Ulticam product line, Ulticam IQ V2 pairs crisp 4K imaging with real-time on-device detection, and Gemini-powered cloud video summaries that dramatically reduce review time. Designed for modern smart-home environments, IQ V2 is planned to support Matter, allowing for installation flexibility and vast smart home platform support.

NEW: Ulticam IQ Floodlight: Shining a Light on Advanced Home Security - Q1 2026

Ulticam IQ Floodlight brings Ulticam's Intelligent Vision to high-traffic exterior areas such as driveways, yards, and entry points. A powerful integrated floodlight improves nighttime visibility and acts as a practical deterrent, capturing clearer, more actionable footage after dark while retaining the same Edge AI detection, contextual alerts, and open-ecosystem approach that define the Ulticam IQ platform.

NEW: Ulticam HaLow: Security Where Standard Wi-Fi Can't Reach - Q1 2026

Ulticam HaLow is one of the first security camera systems on the market built on Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah), purpose-designed for long-range, reliable coverage far beyond the limits of traditional Wi-Fi cameras.

Sold as a complete HaLow long-range camera + hub system, Ulticam HaLow extends intelligent security to large properties, detached buildings, gated driveways, barns, and remote perimeters, without trenching cables, deploying extenders, or requiring a HaLow-capable router.

Using Sub-GHz connectivity, Ulticam HaLow prioritizes distance, wall penetration, and reliability, while maintaining Intelligent Vision through on-device person and vehicle detection and cloud-based contextual analysis that reduces false alerts. A single hub supports up to four HaLow cameras, simplifying deployment and system management.

Smarter Together

Across the Ulticam lineup, Xthings combines edge AI, contextual AI, and local-first storage, complemented by cloud intelligence and free cloud storage, to deliver meaningful security insights while reducing false alerts.

See the full Ulticam lineup at CES 2026 at the Xthings booth: Venetian Expo: Booth #52317.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

About Ulticam

Ulticam, an intelligent vision security camera line under Xthings, is dedicated to helping homes and businesses understand what they see. Combining high-performance imaging with contextual AI and Edge AI, Ulticam filters noise, identifies real events, and delivers clearer, more useful security insights, making smart protection more proactive, accurate, and easy to live with.

SOURCE Ulticam; Xthings Inc.