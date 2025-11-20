Xthings Launches Matter 1.5-Ready Ulticam IQ V2 with Edge AI, Gemini Cloud Intelligence, and Free Cloud Storage

The next-generation AI-powered security camera combines 4K imaging, on-device object detection, Gemini cloud scene intelligence and truly open-standard compatibility - now Matter 1.5-ready and built for the future of connected security

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xthings today announced the Ulticam IQ V2, the latest evolution in its AI-bolstered security camera product line. Ulticam IQ V2 is a 4K UHD Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) camera that merges Gemini AI intelligence, Matter 1.5 readiness, and broad compatibility with smart-home ecosystems, alongside ONVIF support, lifetime free rolling 7-day cloud storage, and local SD card backup. Designed for both residential and professional installations, IQ V2 offers next-level detection, high-performance imaging and seamless integration across nearly all ecosystems.

Ulticam IQ V2 - the first 4K PoE security camera designed for Matter 1.5, combining edge AI detection, Gemini cloud intelligence, and open-ecosystem compatibility.

"Ulticam IQ V2 represents the next step in open, intelligent security," said Raj Sundar, Sr. Director of Product Management at Xthings. "With the release of Matter 1.5, cameras can now speak the universal smart home language, and we're proud to bring that breakthrough to life through Ulticam IQ V2. The camera performs object detection at the edge for real-time awareness, while Gemini AI delivers rich scene analysis and event summaries in the cloud. Together, they give users pro-level capability, ecosystem freedom and a truly connected experience, without subscriptions or lock-in."

Gemini Intelligence

Ulticam IQ V2 integrates Google Gemini on Google Cloud for advanced scene understanding and proactive alerts:

Edge AI capabilities: person, vehicle, pet (cat/dog), package detection, fire and smoke alerts, crying-sound detection; vehicle type/classification.

Natural-language history search: e.g., "Show me when the delivery driver came yesterday" or "Find clips of a red car at the driveway."

Cross-camera search across all property-cameras at once.

Incident-playback that automatically stitches related clips into one narrative sequence.

Daily event summaries and presence timelines, showing activity by zone and time of day.

Risk analytics that classify and prioritize events, reducing false alarms by up to 99%.

Behavioral and vehicle attribute analysis coming in future updates.

Universal Compatibility

Ulticam IQ V2 is the first PoE camera to bring together wired and wireless network options alongside edge AI + Gemini cloud intelligence and full open-ecosystem support. With Matter 1.5, and ONVIF Profile T support, it works in simple smart-home setups or advanced security networks without ecosystem lock-in.

Professional-Grade Performance

4K UHD (3840 × 2160) video with HDR and enhanced low-light capture

160° diagonal field of view

Infrared night vision up to 10 m

Two-way audio (built-in mic & speaker)

Integrated siren and spotlight for deterrence

Weather resistance from –4 °F to 122 °F (–20 °C to +50 °C) for indoor/outdoor use

Connectivity: RJ45 PoE / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / BLE 5.0; optional LTE fallback

Local storage redundancy: supports SD cards up to 512 GB for instant access and backup.

Storage & Security

Ulticam IQ V2 offers lifetime free rolling 7-day cloud storage, plus local storage for redundancy and instant access on your home network. Streams and recordings are protected with end-to-end encryption.

Note: IQ V2 models no longer include built-in eMMC storage; all Gemini-enabled Ulticam models share cloud AI capabilities, and IQ V2 adds Matter 1.5 readiness and expanded edge AI detection.

Pricing and Availability

Ulticam IQ V2 will be available at the end of December 2025 at ulticam.com and on Amazon, starting at $199.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

SOURCE Ulticam; Xthings Inc.