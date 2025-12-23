XTI Aerospace and Drone Nerds Poised to Lead U.S. Commercial Drone Market Amid New FCC Action on Foreign-Made UAS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company"), an aerospace technology company focused on building and scaling a comprehensive unmanned aircraft system (UAS) platform for enterprise and government customers, today issued the following statement in response to the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") recent action adding certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and critical components to the FCC Covered List.

"By effectively restricting future authorizations of these foreign-made products in the United States as a matter of national security policy, the FCC has created a clear opportunity for America's drone ecosystem," Scott Pomeroy, CEO of XTI Aerospace, said. "With our recent acquisition of Drone Nerds, we are positioned to lead the way in this critical moment, protecting the nation's data sovereignty while supporting the burgeoning market for unmanned aircraft."

"As the leader in U.S. drone solutions, we believe we're ideally positioned to help customers navigate this transition with confidence," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "The same comprehensive UAS platform, diverse supply chain and national service footprint that have allowed us to deliver best-in-class drone solutions with world-class support in the past will continue to be critical to our customers' success moving forward."

Drone Nerds is one of the leading enterprise UAS solutions providers in the United States, offering a differentiated full-stack solution that includes product selection, fleet management, training, and support, designed to align with U.S. supply chain and compliance expectations. Its acquisition by XTI in November 2025 positions the Company to help U.S. commercial, enterprise, public safety, and government customers transition to compliant, high-performance systems sourced from the United States and other FCC-approved partners.

The new FCC action reflects an evolving national security framework that is expected to influence the future authorization and procurement of certain foreign-made drones in the U.S. While products that have already received FCC certification are generally not affected by the new action, future models of covered foreign-made products would face additional regulatory hurdles, including the potential need for specific waivers or exemptions.

Drone Nerds will continue to support customers with existing, legally operated UAS fleets and work closely with operators to evaluate compliant options for future procurement as requirements evolve.

XTI Aerospace acquired Drone Nerds to accelerate its entry into the UAS sector with a commercially proven, revenue-generating platform. With an experienced leadership team, established customer base across enterprise, public safety, and government sectors, and an expanding portfolio of compliant technology partners, Drone Nerds offers an ideal solution set for operators who are prioritizing performance, compliance, and long-term availability.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is a U.S.-based aerospace company focused on building and scaling market-leading capabilities in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Drone Nerds, XTI operates one of the largest enterprise drone platforms in the United States, delivering end-to-end solutions that include aircraft selection, fleet deployment, training, maintenance, and lifecycle support for commercial, public safety, government, and defense customers.

Founded in 2014, Drone Nerds has established a national footprint and a reputation as a trusted solutions provider across industries such as public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, and infrastructure. Its proprietary Always Flying™ program supports enterprise customers with reliability, uptime, and operational assurance as they deploy drones in mission-critical environments.

In addition to its UAS business, XTI Aerospace maintains a portfolio of advanced aviation and technology initiatives. This includes XTI Aircraft Company, which is developing the TriFan 600, a next-generation fixed-wing aircraft designed to combine the vertical takeoff and landing capability of a helicopter with the speed and range of a conventional airplane. XTI also owns Inpixon, a provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) technology used by industrial customers worldwide to optimize operations, improve productivity, and enhance safety.

Together, XTI Aerospace's operating companies position the firm at the intersection of unmanned systems, advanced aviation, and intelligent infrastructure, with a growing focus on scalable, compliant, and revenue-generating solutions for customers across the aerospace ecosystem.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's future plans, objectives, and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to, XTI's ability to integrate Drone Nerds successfully, risks with supplier concentration and regulatory actions affecting key suppliers, aircraft and drone development, regulatory certification, evolving market demand, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

