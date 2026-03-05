XTI Aerospace/Drone Nerds Support United States Armed Forces

Recent geopolitical developments and evolving global security challenges have underscored the increasing importance of reliable drone technology, resilient supply chains, and rapid innovation in unmanned systems. Governments and defense organizations are increasingly relying on drones for intelligence, logistics, infrastructure protection, and humanitarian operations.

Consistent with these trends, we have submitted applications for three distinct drone development programs administered by the Defense Innovation Unit ("DIU") of the U.S. Department of War, which accelerates the adoption of commercial technology to strengthen national security, and The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA):

DIU – U.S. Department of War – RIMES (Runway Independent Maritime & Expeditionary Strike)

DIU – U.S. Department of War – Containerized Autonomous Drone Delivery System (CADDS)

DARPA Lift Challenge

(These submissions represent applications to participate in federal government programs and there can be no assurance that XTI will be selected for participation in any such program.)

Capabilities and access include:

Enterprise and government unmanned systems deployment

Logistics and mission support technologies

Research and development of next-generation aerospace platforms

U.S.- based advanced drone manufacturing and integration

"We are ready to advance opportunities to contribute to the strength, readiness, and resilience of the United States and its partners," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI. "Our drone ecosystem is prepared to augment critical unmanned system capabilities to ensure they are available when and where they are needed while operating in compliance with U.S. law and international obligations."

"We believe the United States and its allies must maintain reliable access to the world's most advanced drone technologies," continued Pomeroy. "Expanding capabilities at XTI and Drone Nerds may enable us to support U.S. Government strategic objectives and strengthen the resilience of the allied unmanned systems supply chain with advanced drone solutions and mission-support technologies as operational needs evolve. XTI and Drone Nerds remain committed to operating in accordance with all applicable U.S. export controls, defense regulations, and international trade laws."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTI is a provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the takeoff and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds, LLC

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding XTI's expectations regarding potential participation in government programs, the development or deployment of drone technologies, and XTI's ability to support government and defense-related initiatives.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, limited control over development and availability of third-party products, reputational or liability risks associated with offering third-party products, customer demand, market adoption, regulatory requirements, product performance, supply chain conditions, technological development, and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including whether XTI is selected to participate in any government programs references in this press release. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

