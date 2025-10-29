XTI Aerospace Appoints Dr. Alex Williams as Executive Vice President of Technology to Accelerate Intelligent Aircraft Development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company"), a leader in the emerging Vertical Economy, today announced the appointment of Alex Williams, PhD as the Company's Executive Vice President of Technology. In this leadership role, Dr. Williams will oversee the Company's growing collaboration with Valkyrie AI, with an initial focus on integrating mesh autonomous networking and advanced artificial intelligence technologies into the TriFan family of aircraft.

With expertise spanning aerospace engineering, new technology development, next-generation materials, applied artificial intelligence, and large-scale manufacturing, Dr. Williams brings a powerful combination of technical vision and real-world execution capability. He has served as a strategic advisor to XTI since June 2025, consistently demonstrating his ability to turn emerging technology opportunities into operational advantage.

Dr. Williams holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech, where his research focused on manufacturing technologies and biofuels. He began his career leading next-generation propulsion and aerospace technology programs for Pratt & Whitney, supporting initiatives for both NASA and the U.S. Air Force, including cutting-edge developments in jet engine design and performance.

Following his aerospace work, Dr. Williams joined Apple, where he spent nearly a decade managing advanced research facilities and programs. His work helped launch new materials and manufacturing processes that became foundational to products including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac — integrating breakthrough technologies into global supply chains at scale. During his tenure at Apple, Dr. Williams learned the critical importance of focusing clearly on the customer at every step of the design and development process.

"XTI is methodically building the future of intelligent vertical flight," said Scott Pomeroy, CEO of XTI. "Dr. Williams will be a critical force in positioning the TriFan aircraft portfolio to become a market leader in autonomous and AI-enhanced capabilities — a key factor in the Vertical Economy."

Dr. Williams will lead technology development efforts, including a focused program to integrate Valkyrie's mesh intelligence framework — enabling real-time coordination across avionics, flight controls, and predictive safety systems across independent flying assets — into XTI's next-generation airspace management solutions. This approach will move AI beyond traditional pilot-assist functions and into a deeply embedded, operationally transformative capability for the Vertical Economy.

"The XTI vision for the Vertical Economy presents one of the most exciting opportunities in modern aerospace," said Dr. Williams. "By pairing XTI's vertical flight innovation with Valkyrie's breakthrough work in distributed network intelligence, I believe we can unlock safer, smarter, and more capable aircraft and airspace management solutions. We are building technology that advances not only how aircraft fly, but how an increasingly complex airspace environment can be managed. This is just one of many new technologies that I'm excited to help XTI bring to the world."

Advancing the Vertical Economy

Dr. Williams' appointment marks another step in XTI's strategy to expand leadership across all seven pillars of the Vertical Economy — particularly unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced aerospace platforms.

XTI's near-term priorities include:

Enhanced flight autonomy and onboard decision-making

Integrated data-driven maintenance and operational efficiency systems

Accelerating technology development efforts for the TriFan 600

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) is pioneering vertical flight solutions that reshape how people, goods, and critical missions move through the world. By combining breakthrough aircraft design with artificial intelligence, advanced materials, and next-generation power systems, XTI is building a connected, intelligent ecosystem for the future of air mobility. XTI Aircraft, and the Trifan family of VTOL aircraft, remains the flagship of the XTI Aerospace portfolio of companies.

Visit www.xtiaerospace.com to learn more.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI and Valkyrie, the advantages of XTI's and Valkyrie's technology and VTOL technology, and XTI's and Valkyrie's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements, as well as statements regarding the Vanguard Platform, the scope and results of the collaboration between XTI and Valkyrie, anticipated benefits of mesh intelligence, advanced materials and battery technologies, exclusivity and launch-partner arrangements, expected timelines (including prototype and integration activities), and potential applications in commercial and defense markets.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand for VTOL technology, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

