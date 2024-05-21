XTI Aerospace CEO to be Interviewed Live on Benzinga All Access Today at Approximately 11:00 AM Eastern Time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace, will be a featured guest on the Benzinga All Access show.

Mr. Pomeroy is scheduled to appear today, May 21, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The topics will be determined by Benzinga and are expected to include the aviation market, business aircraft segment, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, electric VTOL (eVTOL), and the FAA "powered-lift" category.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/tZu8FNX7W9o?feature=share. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.xtiaerospace.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga curates conversations with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace.com) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company (XTIAircraft.com), an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in RTLS technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's and RTLS's technology, the combined company's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," "will," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

