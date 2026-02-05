XTI Aerospace Divests Inpixon RTLS Business to Focus on Drone and UAS Leadership

Transaction sharpens strategic focus, reduces cost structure, and supports path to profitability in 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company"), an aerospace technology company focused on building and scaling its newly acquired Drone Nerds LLC platform for enterprise and government customers, announced that it has completed the sale of its real-time location systems ("RTLS") business by transferring all of the shares of Inpixon GmbH, a German limited liability company ("Inpixon"), to EVO 467. GmbH, a German investor group led by experienced technology and operating executives, for EUR 4.64 million (approximately $5.48 million), effective February 3, 2026.

"We are making disciplined decisions across the portfolio to ensure XTI is positioned for scale, profitability and leadership in markets where we see the strongest strategic and commercial opportunity," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI. "This divestiture allows us to further streamline our cost base while enabling Inpixon to thrive under owners whose sole focus is advancing RTLS."

Inpixon provides solutions in the field of indoor positioning, real-time localization, and sensor technologies and develop and distribute hardware and software systems that use sensor technology, radio technologies, and data analysis to enable the precise location of people, devices and objects within buildings.

The Company believes that the transaction supports XTI's focus on establishing leadership in drones and driving toward sustainable profitability.

"Inpixon has advanced technology and long-term potential in the RTLS market, and we are proud of the innovation developed by the team," Pomeroy added. "However, as we sharpen our strategic focus around drones, RTLS was no longer aligned with where we are concentrating our capital, leadership attention and growth efforts."

Pomeroy expressed confidence in the future of Inpixon under its new ownership, noting that the buyer group brings deep technology experience, operational leadership, and global market expertise to support business continuity and continued innovation and growth.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds LLC business, acquired in November 2025, XTI is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements about the expected benefits of the Inpixon sale, the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology and UAS and VTOL technology, and XTI's future plans, objectives, and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, which include, but are not limited to, the ability to integrate the Drone Nerds acquired parties, risks associated with aircraft and drone development, regulatory certification, supply chain constraints, evolving market demand, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time-to-time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

