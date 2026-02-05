XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Business Adds Freefly Systems Alta X Gen2 Heavy-Lift Drone to Enterprise Portfolio

The Alta X Gen2 represents the next evolution of Freefly Systems' Alta X platform, combining the heavy-lift Alta X airframe with the flight controller, smart payload interfaces and workflow integration introduced with Astro Max.

"Adding the Alta X Gen2 to our enterprise portfolio expands the options available to customers who require high payload capacity, extended endurance and flexible payload integration," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "Plus, Freefly Systems' modular approach and the availability of both standard and NDAA-compliant configurations allow operators to deploy the platform across a wide range of operational and regulatory environments."

"The Alta X Gen2 was developed to support professional operators requiring heavy-lift capability and flexible payload integration," said Matt Isenbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at Freefly Systems. "Working with Drone Nerds helps make the platform available to enterprise and public sector customers, including those operating under NDAA requirements."

Enterprise-Ready Heavy-Lift Performance

The Freefly Systems Alta X Gen2 is a professional heavy-lift drone designed to support demanding payload and integration requirements.

Key platform capabilities include:

Next-Generation Autonomy and Control: Powered by the same custom Skynode used in the Astro Max platform, supporting enhanced GPS resilience, precise navigation and integrated failsafe behavior

35 lb. Payload Capacity: Supports large cinema payloads, advanced sensors or multiple payload configurations with stable flight performance

Smart Dovetail Payload Interface: Enables quick-connect payload options from Freefly Systems and certain other third-party developers, with expanded communication and power interfaces

Industrial-Grade Airframe: Built on Alta X's carbon-fiber frame with a weather-resistant design and rapid, field-deployable setup

Data-Driven Workflows: Integrated telemetry, mission planning tools and logging designed to support enterprise operations and inspection use cases

Expanded Connectivity and Integration: Internal payload bay supports custom integrations with onboard Ethernet, regulated payload power and onboard Long Term Evolution ("LTE") for remote connectivity

NDAA-Compliant Configuration

In addition to the standard configuration, Drone Nerds will also offer the Alta X Gen2 (NDAA) drone for operators who must meet federal sourcing, security and procurement requirements.

Availability

The Freefly Systems Alta X Gen2 and Alta X Gen2 (NDAA) are available for pre-order through Drone Nerds' enterprise sales team. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Freefly Systems

Freefly Systems designs and manufactures professional-grade aerial platforms and payloads used in mapping, inspection and industrial applications. The company focuses on performance, reliability and workflow efficiency to support demanding aerial data capture operations.

For more information, visit freeflysystems.com.

