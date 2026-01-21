XTI Aerospace Drone Nerds Business Adds ABZ Innovation L10 V2 Agricultural Drone for High Efficiency in Smaller Fields

"By adding the L10 V2 to our enterprise agriculture lineup, Drone Nerds reinforces its role as a trusted partner for agricultural teams seeking advanced solutions that support sustainable practices and real-world operational demands," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

Platform Overview

"The ABZ Innovation L10 V2 is built for agricultural operators who require higher efficiency across critical spraying missions," Schneiderman added.

The ABZ Innovation L10 V2 is a professional agricultural UAS equipped with a 10-liter spraying system and engineered as a fully integrated precision agriculture platform. Designed and manufactured in Europe, the L10 V2 combines advanced spraying technology, high positional accuracy, and autonomous safety features to support structured and repeatable agricultural workflows.

The system utilizes Controlled Droplet Application ("CDA") technology with rotary atomization, enabling adjustable droplet sizes while minimizing drift and maximizing active ingredient efficiency. According to ABZ Innovation, the L10 V2's spraying system can reduce water usage by up to 80 percent and pesticide usage by up to 50 percent, enhancing both operational efficiency and environmental sustainability across specialty crops, orchards, vineyards, and segmented field environments.

The L10 V2 supports plug-and-play real-time kinematic ("RTK") connectivity with compatible EMLID base stations via long range ("LoRa"), enabling centimeter-level positioning for highly precise row, spot, and variable-rate applications. The platform also supports optional Trichogramma, granule, and spreading payloads, allowing operators to deploy multiple biological and seasonal application workflows on a single modular platform.

"The L10 V2 reflects ABZ Innovation's focus on delivering efficient and precise agricultural technology to the U.S. market through our partnership with Drone Nerds," said Károly Ludvigh, CEO of ABZ Innovation. "Developed and manufactured in Europe, the ABZ Innovation L10 V2 is designed to support targeted applications, advanced precision workflows, and responsible resource use for modern agricultural operations."

Designed for Specialized and Structured Use Environments

The L10 V2 is engineered for agricultural operations where precision, agility, and rapid deployment are essential. We believe it is well suited for:

Progressive farmers adopting precision agriculture technologies

Agricultural service providers that require a reliable, quickly deployable, and transportable drone solution

Research, trial, and R&D projects where centimeter-level accuracy and data security are critical

The platform excels in smaller or fragmented fields (up to 124 acres), hilly terrain, hard-to-reach areas, and high-value crops such as vegetables and vineyards. Its rapid setup and portability allow for immediate intervention after rainfall, when traditional equipment cannot access the field.

Designed for short treatment windows and localized applications, the L10 V2 supports fast-response disease control, differential and variable-rate treatments, and biological pest management tasks such as Trichogramma release, facilitating effective operation even in challenging environmental conditions.

European-Built Platform, Procurement Alignment, and Market Availability

The addition of the L10 V2 into Drone Nerds' enterprise agriculture lineup supports customers who require UAS platforms aligned with specific field environments, crop types, and mission profiles, including compact and segmented deployments. Developed and manufactured in Europe, the L10 V2 is built under CE-and ISO-certified manufacturing frameworks, reflecting ABZ Innovation's focus on quality, reliability, and disciplined production standards for enterprise agricultural operations.

For organizations operating under defined sourcing, procurement, or data-handling requirements, the L10 V2 provides an option that aligns with internal policies related to country-of-origin, compliance, and operational governance. By adding the L10 V2 to its portfolio, Drone Nerds expands its ability to support agriculture customers working within structured compliance and procurement frameworks while maintaining flexibility across diverse operational needs.

The ABZ Innovation L10 V2 agricultural spraying drone is now available through Drone Nerds' enterprise sales team. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAS solution for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com .

About ABZ Innovation

ABZ Innovation is a European manufacturer specializing in professional drone solutions for agriculture and industrial applications. The company focuses on engineering quality, operational efficiency, and reliability across its UAS platforms, supporting precision workflows and professional field operations.

