XTI Aerospace Drone Nerds Expands into Wearable Augmented Reality Technology with XREAL AR Glasses

The addition of XREAL expands Drone Nerds' portfolio into wearable augmented reality technology that transforms how people experience content and visualize information. XREAL's lineup of AR glasses, spatial computing devices, and accessories delivers immersive virtual screens, high-quality Micro-OLED displays, spatial audio, and mobile interaction for entertainment, gaming, and productivity.

"XREAL brings innovative wearable display technology to our portfolio, expanding the ways customers can engage with immersive digital content," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "This addition reflects our ongoing focus on introducing new technologies that deliver meaningful value to our customers."

Innovative Wearable Display Technology

The XREAL product ecosystem is built to deliver a seamless wearable augmented reality experience.

XREAL One Pro serves as the flagship AR glasses, offering an expanded field of view, Sony Micro-OLED displays, and Bose-tuned open-ear audio for high-end immersive viewing.

XREAL 1S provides a lightweight and more compact AR glasses option, designed for everyday comfort while still delivering vivid visuals and spatial sound.

XREAL Beam Pro acts as the spatial computing companion, enabling app-based virtual screens, media playback, and interactive AR content.

XREAL Eye adds spatial tracking and point-of-view capture, allowing virtual screens to anchor naturally in physical space.

XREAL Hub provides fast charging and smooth video passthrough, supporting extended and uninterrupted use.

Together, the ecosystem combines advanced display technology, spatial computing accessories, and mobile connectivity into a flexible AR platform designed for both personal and professional environments.

"XREAL is focused on making high-quality augmented reality accessible for everyday use through lightweight, comfortable eyewear and a flexible product ecosystem," stated Sebastian Luo, International Sales Head of XREAL. "By working with Drone Nerds, we are expanding access to wearable AR technology that enhances how people enjoy content, stay productive, and engage with digital experiences wherever they are."

Availability

XREAL's lineup is now available through Drone Nerds' online store at www.dronenerds.com

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit www.enterprise.dronenerds.com .

About XREAL

XREAL is a global technology company focused on developing lightweight augmented reality eyewear and accessories designed to enhance how people view, interact with, and experience digital content. XREAL's products are built around high-quality display technology, wearable comfort, and practical everyday use cases, including entertainment, gaming, productivity, and immersive visualization.

With a focus on accessible AR experiences, XREAL continues to advance wearable display solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern lifestyles and professional workflows.

For more information, visit www.xreal.com

