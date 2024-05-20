XTI Aerospace Files Form 10-Q for Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company") today announces filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as well as provides a business update.

"The first quarter of 2024 was truly an inflection point for the Company as we completed the merger and began trading on the Nasdaq, illustrating the start of our greater journey," commented Scott Pomeroy, chief executive officer of XTI Aerospace. "We are now focused on advancing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing, vertical lift crossover airplane, toward key milestones including finalizing our certification plan with the Federal Aviation Administration, selecting all of our structures and system suppliers, completing the Critical Design Review (CDR), and obtaining Type Certification (TC) of the TriFan 600. Our team is excited to bring this aircraft to our customers in support of their business and mission objectives. We are also advancing key strategic partnerships including ones we believe could accelerate our timelines and further reduce costs, which we look forward to announcing in the near future."

"We believe the TriFan 600 will be a market disruptor with its unique, patented intellectual property and advanced design. Demonstrating the strong demand for vertical lift crossover aircraft, are the considerable pre-orders we have secured which have the potential to generate billions in gross revenue upon delivery. We anticipate the TriFan 600 will bridge a gap within the market by combining the performance of a fixed-wing business aircraft with the versatility of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). We intend to leverage our extensive know-how and experienced leadership team to become a leader within the aviation industry and plan to provide meaningful updates to shareholders as we progress."

The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, May 20, 2024. The Form 10-Q is also available on the Company's website.

