XTI Aerospace Releases Version 1.9 of Flight Transition Simulator for the TriFan 600

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company"), an aerospace company developing the revolutionary TriFan 600 aircraft, today announced the release of software version 1.9 of its proprietary Flight Transition Simulator. This advanced simulator is designed to optimize flight transitions from vertical-lift flight to wing-borne flight and vice versa for the TriFan 600 vertical lift crossover airplane. The latest update includes the addition of One-Engine-Inop (OEI) capability, a crucial feature that simulates engine-out scenarios at specific points during takeoff.

The Flight Transition Simulator utilizes a comprehensive database of aerodynamic and propulsion data, to make the precise and complex calculations necessary for the TriFan 600's unique flight regime. The addition of OEI capability is expected to enhance the simulator's accuracy in modeling critical flight scenarios, further supporting the development and refinement of the TriFan 600.

Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace, commented, "Every day our engineering team is working to advance the development of the TriFan 600. We believe the inclusion of OEI in our Flight Transition Simulator is another step forward in ensuring the safety and reliability of this groundbreaking aircraft. It is difficult to share every detail of our progress, but we do like to periodically showcase the steady and exciting progress being made."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace ( XTIAerospace.com ) (NASDAQ: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon ( inpixon.com ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's company's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to, the accuracy of the Flight Transition Simulator in modeling flight scenarios. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.