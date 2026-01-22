XTI Aerospace Shareholders Elect Drone Executive Clinton J. Weber to Board of Directors

"As we continue to sharpen our focus on the drone and unmanned aircraft markets, Clinton's experience operating within drone-enabled aerospace platforms and geospatial intelligence businesses is exceptionally valuable," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace. "He understands both civilian and defense-related aviation environments. This expertise, combined with his background in finance and investments, will support our strategic decision-making as we navigate a rapidly evolving UAS landscape.

Mr. Weber currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Prius Intelli, LLC, an aerial imagery and geospatial intelligence company, and its subsidiary Synetos Aerospace, where he is responsible for business development, mergers and acquisitions, and financial planning and analysis. In these roles, he works closely with unmanned aerial systems, drone-based data acquisition and advanced aerospace technologies, supporting scalable aviation and intelligence-driven applications.

Previously, Mr. Weber served as Chief Investment Officer and as a member of the board of directors at Trinity Investment Management, LLC, where he oversaw capital allocation strategy, investment performance, transaction sourcing and operational execution. He also served as Managing Director of the Trinity Faith & Family Values Alternative Income Fund, providing portfolio oversight, governance and risk management across complex investment structures. Since 2019, Mr. Weber has also provided financial counselling services to start-ups through his sole proprietorship, Tally Ho Enterprises, LLC.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Weber was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Corbett Capital, focusing on private equity and direct investments.

Mr. Weber began his professional career as an officer and tactical jet pilot in the United States Marine Corps, giving him firsthand experience in aviation operations, mission-critical systems and disciplined execution.

Mr. Weber holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with market adoption, regulatory requirements, supply chain conditions, technological development and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

