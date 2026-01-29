XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Business Adds New DJI RS 5 Gimbal Stabilizer to Portfolio

The DJI RS 5 builds on Drone Nerds' existing lineup of professional gimbal solutions, introducing support for enhanced intelligent tracking and composition, refined stabilization performance, and improved power efficiency in a compact platform designed to support modern content creation workflows.

"The RS 5 introduces capabilities that address real-world production needs," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "Features such as intelligent tracking support and improved charging efficiency give professional creators greater flexibility across a wide range of video scenarios."

Optimized for Modern Production Needs

The RS 5 supports the DJI RS Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module, enabling users to select and track subjects directly from the gimbal's touchscreen when paired with the module. The system supports tracking of people, vehicles, and pets, helping maintain consistent framing during dynamic shots. Increased peak motor torque and DJI's fifth-generation RS stabilization algorithm enhance performance in fast-moving scenes.

Designed for portability without sacrificing capability, the DJI RS 5 supports payloads of up to 6.6 pounds (3 kilograms) and is compatible with a wide range of mainstream mirrorless camera and lens combinations. Fine-tuning knobs and Teflon™-enhanced interlayers enable smooth balancing, while second-generation automated axis locks streamline setup, transport, and storage.

Power enhancements include a one-hour full charge capability when used with a compatible 65W PD charger and the DJI RS BG33 Battery Grip. The RS 5 is also compatible with the DJI RS BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip.

The electronic briefcase handle provides integrated joystick and button controls for single-handed gimbal and camera operation, supporting creative low-angle and mobile cinematography techniques. Additional features include native vertical formatting without rebalancing and expanded Bluetooth shutter support for select Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras.

Availability

The DJI RS 5 gimbal stabilizer is now available through Drone Nerds' online store at dronenerds.com .

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About DJI

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, DJI is a privately owned technology company with a global workforce and offices in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, and multiple locations in China. DJI supports creative, commercial, and nonprofit applications of its technology, with products used by professionals across industries including filmmaking, agriculture, conservation, search and rescue, and energy infrastructure.

For more information, visit dji.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the availability, operating performance, advantages and regulatory compliance of the DJI RS 5 and the potential benefits of expanding Drone Nerds' product lineup.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, limited control over development and availability of DJI's products, reputational or liability risks associated with offering third-party products, customer demand, market adoption, regulatory requirements, supply chain conditions, technological development, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

