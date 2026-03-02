XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Business Expands Creality Line with New SPARKX i7 3D Printer

Developed under Creality's SPARKX brand, the i7 integrates AI-assisted setup, full-auto calibration, real-time AI monitoring, and support for up to four-color printing to provide an accessible 3D printing experience for creators and technology enthusiasts.

"Staying aligned with our customers' evolving needs is central to how we build our product portfolio," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "The SPARKX i7 reflects that approach by bringing advanced 3D printing capabilities to a wide range of creative applications."

"We have leveraged our more than 10 years of 3D printing expertise to create a product users can unbox as a powerful plug-and-play, multi-color printer," said Larry Yee, Chief Strategy Officer and VP of North America Sales at Creality. "Partnering with Drone Nerds enables us to bring the SPARKX i7 to a broader audience in the U.S. market."

The SPARKX i7 includes a built-in AI camera designed to monitor prints in real time. The system is designed to detect conditions such as filament entanglement, air printing and "spaghetti," build plate checks, and notify users when attention may be required. The SPARKX i7 also includes an integrated automatic filament switching system that allows users to produce up to four-color models without manually changing filament during an active print cycle.

In addition, proprietary flow control and vibration compensation algorithms are incorporated to support surface finish and model detail. The printer incorporates design features intended to reduce operational noise. A Night Mode setting reduces operational sound levels and turns off system lighting during printing. The system also incorporates a modular design with quick-swap components, including the hotend, cutter shaft, and extruder handle, intended to simplify maintenance.

Availability

The Creality SPARKX i7 is available for pre-order through Drone Nerds' online store at: www.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTI is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Creality

Started in 2014, Creality has been dedicated to making 3D printing more accessible to users worldwide. Today, the flagship K series continues to push the limits of next-generation maker technology. Additional product lines include the Ender, Hi, and CR series. Creality's in-house developed software, such as Creality Print and Creality Cloud App, creates a seamless workflow across devices. With a comprehensive suite of filaments, 3D scanners, laser engravers, accessories , and parts, Creality offers a complete, integrated 3D-printing solution for makers everywhere.

Learn more at www.creality.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the availability, operating performance, advantages and regulatory compliance of Creality's products.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, limited control over development and availability of third-party products, reputational or liability risks associated with offering third-party products, customer demand, market adoption, regulatory requirements, product performance, supply chain conditions, technological development, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Drone Nerds: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.