XTI Continues to Hone Its Customer-Centric Focus in Partnership With IDEO

IDEO conducted in-depth research across key aviation markets, including ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate flight departments and fractional operators, among others. The findings helped XTI continue to clarify which customer segments are best positioned for the TriFan 600 and refine both short-term and long-term market opportunities.

"Working with IDEO has been invaluable in helping us sharpen our understanding of the growing market for the TriFan 600," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace. "Their expertise and process allows us to continue to listen to potential customers, refine and uncover new missional applications for a regional, and validate where our aircraft offers the greatest value."

Heather Boesch, Partner at IDEO, added: "XTI is building an aircraft that represents a generational shift in aviation. Through our work together, we've been able to further map the customer landscape and surface insights that will guide not just product adoption but also brand and market strategy. We are excited to see how XTI will apply these learnings in development of the TriFan 600. In the next phase of our partnership, we will build upon these learnings by diving deeper into international and B2B markets, and work together to elevate the public's collective understanding of regional VTOL. XTI's work is making a new mode of transit possible for the first time, and we hope to inform and inspire people about the possibilities it enables for human mobility."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace.com) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About IDEO

IDEO is a global design and innovation company. The company partners with organizations to tackle complex challenges, uncover new opportunities, and create meaningful and positive impact across business, society, and culture. From designing iconic products and services to crafting new ventures, to building creative capabilities within organizations, IDEO's work is rooted in empathy and experimentation. Part of kyu , a collective of strategically curated creative organizations, IDEO has offices in the US, UK, and China. Learn more at www.ideo.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology and VTOL technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand for VTOL technology, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact/

Kathryn Green

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.