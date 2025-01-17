Xtime Adds New Features to Modernize the Automotive Service Experience

New features focused on customer communications and workflow transform dealership service departments into customer-centric powerhouses.

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Inc., today announced new capabilities to Xtime, the industry leading service platform for dealerships. Designed to deliver a modern service experience from appointment to payment, the new capabilities span communications, multimedia, reporting and connected workflows, while empowering dealerships to maximize service revenue and elevate the customer experience.

Enhanced texting features now available for all Xtime customers, improving service communication, efficiency, and flexibility.

"Xtime's latest enhancements underscore exactly what Cox Automotive's Retail360 delivers—the ability to provide consistent sales to service experiences through powerful insights," stated Tracy Fred, senior vice president of dealer and lender solutions at Cox Automotive. "Xtime stands out from other solutions in its ability to connect data from sales to service, providing tools to keep customers and service staff in constant communication, creating positive customer experiences, that drive loyalty, and promote retention that activates the lifetime value of the customer."

Xtime is a core service platform within Cox Automotive's Retail360 ecosystem, which enables every path to purchase, from search to service. With 65% of consumers rating digital features as critical or very important to their communication experience, coupled with 2025 shaping up to be the strongest year for automotive sales since 2019, Xtime's enhancements equip dealership service departments and OEMs with the right technology to meet their customers' expectations. (Source: 2024 Xtime Communication Satisfaction Survey)

New features include:

Enhanced texting communications that leverage a new messaging center to support interactions with customers and prospects, meeting evolving customer expectations. Including bulk communications to reduce the level of effort, ensuring timely and effective interactions and improving customer satisfaction.

that leverage a new messaging center to support interactions with customers and prospects, meeting evolving customer expectations. Including bulk communications to reduce the level of effort, ensuring timely and effective interactions and improving customer satisfaction. Enhanced video capabilities that include features like noise cancellation, higher resolution, subtitles, dealer branded MPI videos to drive technician's efficiency and elevate customer's experience. Engaging multimedia can generate approvals in as fast as 7 minutes for additional service recommendations. Also introducing Xtime's real-time performance dashboard and performance scoring capabilities with the goal of increasing additional service recommendations (ASRs) and driving revenue growth. (Source: Based on median approval time for dealers using Xtime Inspect and Enhanced Multi-Media, January 2024 to July 2024 .)

that include features like noise cancellation, higher resolution, subtitles, dealer branded MPI videos to drive technician's efficiency and elevate customer's experience. Engaging multimedia can generate approvals in as fast as 7 minutes for additional service recommendations. Also introducing Xtime's real-time performance dashboard and performance scoring capabilities with the goal of increasing additional service recommendations (ASRs) and driving revenue growth. (Source: Based on median approval time for dealers using Xtime Inspect and Enhanced Multi-Media, to .) Simplified reporting with deeper insights from the service lane helps dealers make informed decisions quickly.

with deeper insights from the service lane helps dealers make informed decisions quickly. Expanded workflow efficiency with seamless DMS integrations streamlines operations and enables a more efficient workflow. Connected data from back-office processes to fixed ops can lead to higher dealership profitability.

"Trusted by nearly 7,000 franchise dealers and more than 20 OEM partners, Xtime's service scheduling, multi-point inspections, service marketing, and the consumer check-in experience has long been relied upon," continued Fred. "Even in a positive market, dealers understand that they need to think long term and strategically, with a comprehensive set of tools with multi-channel marketing capabilities and powered by AI and service automations that drive precision for the customer. Xtime is the service platform that leads to a more profitable service experience today and in the future."

Media, analysts and dealers interested in speaking with Cox Automotive at the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, Jan. 23-26, about Xtime's new enhancements can visit the Cox Village at NADA or request a meeting through the Cox Automotive NADA Hub.

