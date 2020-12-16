XTM to Join Consortium to Enable Verification of COVID-19 Vaccination Credentials for Hospitality, Personal Care, Delivery and Other Industry Sectors

XTM enables North American industry leaders in the hospitality, personal care and sports and entertainment sectors to power cashless payments to employees, including 7 of the 10 largest restaurant chains; 5 of the largest pizza delivery chains including Dominos and Boston Pizza; the largest personal care salon chain; and the largest Canadian sports and entertainment group.

"We're excited to join this prestigious consortium in bringing this expertise to our customers and their employees in the hospitality, personal care, food services and entertainment sector," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "Our goal is to support our industry partners through innovation. Our free, cash-replacement solution like the Verifiable Identity Healthcare Credential initiative, is our way of ensuring that our customers can effectively, efficiently and safely get back to doing business."

The consortium has developed an integrated solution ecosystem that enables healthcare issuers, individuals and verifiers to have a digital COVID-19 verifiable identity healthcare credential that is secure, user managed and controlled to ensure privacy, transportability and ease of use. This solution supports the foundation for the acceptance of digital Healthcare Passports and allow qualified Health Professionals with the ability to issue a Verifiable Credential that enables venues and other facilities to verify both the issued credential and the known user in real-time to grant access and / or services.

"We're excited to have XTM join the consortium and together work to help business and their patrons start getting back to their normal lives and frequenting restaurants, salons, arenas and other entertainment and hospitality facilities, with the use of safe, private, secure and easy to use digital credentials" said David Lucatch, CEO KABN.

The ecosystem is built on a Trust over IP (TOIP) open standards framework, and the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) specifications for decentralized identifiers for credential management with the ability to issue, manage and verify interoperable COVID-19 vaccination and other verifiable credentials across a host of user managed and controlled digital wallets and applications.

The COVID-19 Verifiable Healthcare Credential combines healthcare data with the user's biometrically verified identity credential. When a request is made by a Verifier, the User has a choice of which attributes are shared, creating a private verification transaction between themselves and a verifier. While much of the technology and services are already in place, the launch of the healthcare credential pilot is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 to coincide with the expected release of the COVID-19 widespread vaccination program. This solution will not only be able to verify identity credentials for the Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostic and antibody testing, but will also be able to support a wide range of immunizations and healthcare records.

Healthcare issuers and individuals will be granted access to the system at no cost. Verifiers wishing to access the system will be charged a nominal subscription and micro-payment per verification, making it very cost efficient and effective to use the system for small and medium sized enterprises all the way up to major airlines, venues and facilities. The partners are committed to making the services affordable to all parties, so that everyone can get back to their everyday lives.

About XTM Inc. – www.xtminc.com

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

XTM Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PAID" (CSE:PAID).

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that the Vert credit business will launch in the expected timeline, the program will be successful, XTM can obtain the necessary credit facilities, users will continue to use the program or that any business will actually private label the program. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

