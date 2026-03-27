xTool Rides Into Custom Motorcycle Culture as Title Sponsor of The Handbuilt Show

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global premium consumer-tech brand empowering digital-to-physical creation, is making its debut in the heart of motorcycle and custom fabrication culture as title sponsor of The Handbuilt Show, Brought to you by xTool, now underway at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. As builders, fabricators, riders, and enthusiasts gather for one of North America's most celebrated custom motorcycle events, xTool is bringing its technology directly into the mix with live demonstrations and hands-on experiences built for real shop applications.

xTool MakerFest Tour arrives at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, March 27–29 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The xTool MakerFest Tour mobile makerspace travels across the United States, offering hands-on demonstrations of digital fabrication tools.

At this year's show, xTool is featuring MetalFab and F2 Ultra as shop-ready tools for modern fabrication workflows. Throughout the event, attendees can experience outdoor live laser welding demonstrations alongside an indoor precision station showcasing engraving, marking, prototyping, and customization applications relevant to motorcycle builders and metalworking shops. xTool is also bringing a broader demo footprint to Austin, giving visitors a look at how its wider ecosystem supports creative production across disciplines.

The Handbuilt Show has become a key destination for custom craftsmanship, mechanical artistry, and fabrication culture, making it a natural setting for xTool to connect with a community that values precision, speed, repeatability, and execution. By showing up in a meaningful way at the event, xTool is not only introducing its technology to a new audience, but also supporting the creative spirit and hands-on innovation that define the culture around custom motorcycles.

"xTool felt like a natural fit for Handbuilt and Revival because their tools lower the barrier between idea and execution. The technology is precise, fast, and accessible in a way that reflects how modern builders actually work. Tools like this don't replace craftsmanship, they expand it," said Alan Stulberg, Founder of Revival Cycles & The Handbuilt Show.

"In a working shop, the ability to move quickly from concept to prototype to finished part is critical. Whether it's producing templates, cutting gaskets, engraving components, or creating repeatable parts, this kind of tool solves real problems and earns its place immediately.

"We're always looking for ways to support builders with tools that make them more capable without compromising the integrity of the work, and xTool fits directly into that mindset."

"Handbuilt is powered by a creative community that's constantly building, experimenting, and inspiring others. We're proud for xTool to support that energy in a real way," said Kyle Morrison, Community Marketing Manager at xTool. "As someone who rides, this one felt right up my alley from the start. There's something special about the freedom, detail, and obsession that motorcycles bring out in people, and it's been a dream to help bring xTool into that world."

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand empowering digital-to-physical creation. Since 2021, xTool has supported individual creators, SMB owners, and retail brands across 80+ countries with desktop laser cutters and engravers, laser welders, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories and consumables. By combining powerful technology with intuitive design, xTool helps creators push their creative potential and turn imagination into meaningful, real-world creations—driven by our mission to redefine physical-world creativity through technology.

SOURCE xTool