xTool WonderPress Surpasses $1 Million in About 4 Hours on Kickstarter: The Most Creative 3D Auto Heat Press Ever

4 hours. $1 million. Over 4,000 backers to date. The future of home crafting has arrived.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in innovative creative tools and laser engravers, has announced the highly anticipated Kickstarter launch of WonderPress. Designed to break the boundaries of traditional heat pressing, WonderPress introduces a new category as the World's First 3D Auto Heat Press with Switchable Creativity.

Reaching $1 million in funding in just about four hours, the campaign's early momentum signals strong demand and positions WonderPress as one of the most talked-about crafting devices of the year.

The First 3D Auto Heat Press with Switchable Creativity

Reimagining What a Heat Press Can Be

Heat pressing has long been associated with flat surfaces and simple tote bags. xTool WonderPress expands that definition entirely by seamlessly transitioning across five distinct workflows using three simple hardware modules: Auto Heat Press, 3D Sublimation, Vacuum Forming, Professional DTF Curing, and Versatile Craft Baking.

This versatility enables creators to do far more than traditional presses ever allowed. A craft fair vendor can press custom apparel one weekend and cast resin keychains the next—from the exact same device. Etsy shops can sublimate personalized phone cases, badges, keycaps, and unique gift items that mass production cannot replicate. Meanwhile, family and friends can gather to press custom designs onto thick hoodies, ceramic mugs, and shrink-plastic charms with no prior experience needed. From custom apparel to 3D vacuum forming and casting, the best creations no longer have to come from a factory.

xTool WonderPress also amplifies the tools creators already own. Pair it with a laser cutter to heat-bend acrylics into 3D art. Use a single 3D-printed master to vacuum-form mass-produced replicas or professional blister packaging in seconds. Combine it with a cutting machine to seal clear 3D shaker pockets or execute professional vinyl transfers. It doesn't replace the workshop; it completes it.

Superior Heat Press. Easy 3D Creation. Safe Baking.

While WonderPress unlocks new realms of creative exploration, its core is built strictly for professional, highly efficient output. xTool engineered the device to deliver commercial-grade results on a desktop footprint:

Heat Press Module: Solves longstanding industry efficiency and quality issues with a doubled heating tube density for ultra-even heat, 1 kg and 1°C adjustment precision, and up to 100 kg of pressure for one-pass perfection. A 2X height clearance handles thick hoodies and bulky bags that other presses cannot accommodate.

3D Form Module: Makes the complex easy. Utilizing -90 kPa vacuum suction, it casts custom molds for chocolate, candles, and resin in seconds, while full-wrap sublimation effortlessly reaches curved surfaces.

Craft Oven Module: Handles DTF curing and craft baking simultaneously. A built-in, 3-layer air purification system (H11 + Carbon + H13 HEPA) neutralizes fumes at the source, ensuring maximum safety for indoor use.

Global Availability

The xTool WonderPress is available on Kickstarter from April 28 to June 24 at 17:00 PM PDT, featuring the following Super Early Bird pricing (prices will return to MSRP after the campaign ends):

Heat Press Module: $279 (MSRP $399, 30% off)





$279 (MSRP $399, 30% off) Heat Press + 3D Form Module: $449 (MSRP $639, 30% off)





$449 (MSRP $639, 30% off) Heat Press + Craft Oven Module: $479 (MSRP $679, 29% off)





$479 (MSRP $679, 29% off) All-in-One Bundle (all three modules): $599 (MSRP $919, 35% off)

To learn more or back the project, visit the Kickstarter campaign or explore the official xTool WonderPress page.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

SOURCE xTool