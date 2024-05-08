xTool Unveils $1 Million Long-Term Empowering Program for Small Business Owners

IRWINDALE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to bolster support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), xTool, an industry-leading laser cutter and engraver brand, has declared May as the xTool SMB Month, and launched the xTool Small Business Empowering Program, a long-term program aimed at removing industry barriers, boosting productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness for small businesses in the digital economy.

With a considerable portion of xTool's user base coming from craft/DIY-focused SMBs, this year's inaugural 'Your Business is Our Business' theme campaign for SMB Week underscores xTool's commitment to the growth and success of SMBs through tangible actions and support initiatives specifically catering to their needs.

xTool has launched the "Make it Bigger" initiative targeting broad and specific segments of the entrepreneurial community. Specifically, by dedicating 400 machines valued at around $1 million to entrepreneurs ready to expand their visions, xTool is not just providing tools for success but actively investing in the dreams of small business owners.

Aiming to simplify the journey to success for businesses, xTool launches the first "xTool Small Business Handbook" and the monthly "Small Business Guide," offering invaluable industry insights and actionable advice. This knowledge-sharing effort is complemented by the "Trade-In program," which encourages small businesses to update their equipment by offering a reward of up to $500, helping them stay competitive and technologically ahead.

Through xTool's innovative products like the M1, P2, and the latest F1 Ultra - a 20W Fiber & Diode Dual Laser Engraver that serves as the ultimate production solution for nearly all materials, xTool is redefining SMB support. Offering the ultra-productive yet ultra-easy F1 Ultra enables businesses to attain factory-level productivity via user-friendly, durable tools, exploring new opportunities for unprecedented growth possibilities.

In addition to online resources, xTool is enhancing its engagement with SMB users through real-world interactions. The company recently participated in the Small Business Expo in New York and plans to maintain its presence at future expos to strengthen ties with the SMB community.

xTool is committed to more than just business success; it aims to be a trusted brand that benefits society. This is evident in its efforts, like the laser safety campaign for user protection and the April initiative supporting artistic expression among individuals with autism, further highlighting the brand's focus on positive change through creativity and innovation.

