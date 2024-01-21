xTool's First-Ever Brand Safety Campaign Kicks Off with a Notable Trade-In Program

IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, an industry-leading laser cutter and engraver brand, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever safety-themed brand campaign, starting on January 18, 2024. The campaign, under the banner "Create Boldly, Protect Wisely," reflects xTool's unwavering commitment to ensuring user safety while pursuing creative endeavors.

xTool acknowledges the growing interest in laser machines, alongside concerns about potential risks like overheating, eye discomfort, skin irritation. xTool is dedicated to being a trustworthy brand, prioritizing safety and care, thus enabling more individuals to create by confidently and safely utilizing laser machines.

Beginning in 2024, xTool will annually launch a safety-focused campaign each January. The campaign will openly share xTool's safety protocols in product development and brand services, actively seek user feedback, and provide direct, honest responses.

As part of this year's campaign, xTool is initiating a comprehensive trade in program for open diode laser machines, aiming to provide a safer, enhanced creative experience for laser machine enthusiasts. From January 18 to February 16, users of any brand's open diode laser machines can participate by submitting purchase proof on xTool's official website to receive coupons worth $100-$500, applicable for upgrades to any xTool enclosed laser machines.

Furthermore,xTool offers participants the opportunity to claim essential safety accessories, such as protective goggles and fire safety sets. This provision of safety equipment underlines xTool's strong emphasis on the importance of safety in the operation of laser machines, reaffirming their dedication to elevating safety standards within the industry.

xTool is also introducing a 24-hour emergency contact line ([email protected]) for convenient safety after-sales service. Users can reach out for assistance if they encounter safety concerns or accidents while using xTool's products.

Safety is paramount in xTool's product research and development. It integrates features like fire-resistant casings, laser filter covers, fire detection sensors, and emergency stop devices into its products. Besides, comprehensive safety manuals and vigilant software monitoring further enhance safety measures.

xTool is committed to fostering a safe, creative environment across product design, software, and services. "We aim to safeguard every idea's growth and development," said Jasen Wang, CEO of xTool. "With innovation and care, we are fostering a community valuing creativity and shared safety responsibility. We take pride in setting standards for a culture of responsibility and care."

