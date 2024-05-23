XTransfer Secures Multiple Payment Licenses in the United States Accelerating Global Expansion

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global B2B cross-border trade payment platform XTransfer has recently been granted payment licenses in three US states: Delaware, Florida, and Colorado.

"We are excited to achieve this milestone. Securing these licenses is a big step in our strategic global expansion, especially in North America. This means we can support even more secure, straight through, effective payment solutions for local customers, " said Alice Yao, CRO and Co-Founder of XTransfer.

XTransfer's global financial infrastructure and platform offers payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in international trade, providing them with secure, compliant, fast, and cost-effective cross-border local payment services. Obtaining regulatory approval in the United States underscores XTransfer's commitment to providing robust cross-border financial and risk management services."To better address the pain points encountered in cross-border transactions between China and US, our team will work towards expanding local collection services." she added.

XTransfer is poised to broaden its payment license footprint and financial institutions partnership across the US and other strategic markets, especially in Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.

Actually, early in 2017, XTransfer began its collaboration with esteemed financial institutions like JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, DBS and VISA etc. These collaborations have been instrumental in delivering secure and user-friendly cross-border financial services to SMEs on a global scale. These partnerships have laid a solid foundation for extending payment services to American businesses.

Also, XTransfer's US launch is on the way, and in June, the company will participate in the prominent Expo Electrica in Mexico, signaling a proactive approach to expanding its presence in the Americas.

More information about XTransfer

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shanghai, XTransfer has established a robust international presence with branches in Hong Kong, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. The company currently holds local payment licenses in Hong Kong, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and SMEs around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

SOURCE XTransfer