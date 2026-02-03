Xurrent Appoints New CEO to Lead Global Expansion of the First AI-Powered ITxM Platform

Brian Wenngatz joins to accelerate Xurrent's mission to unify service management and incident response

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xurrent , the AI-powered service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, announced Brian Wenngatz has joined as Chief Executive Officer.

With deep expertise in scaling enterprise software and AI firms, Wenngatz joins Xurrent following his tenure as CEO of Sentera, where he led the company to a successful acquisition by John Deere. His background includes leadership roles at Fortra and a career-long focus on guiding high-performing organizations through rapid transformation and global growth.

Xurrent enters its next phase with a strong platform, growing enterprise adoption, and increasing momentum across corporate IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs). Building on its founding vision, the company is pioneering the ITxM category by unifying IT service management with incident management and response, helping organizations move beyond recurring service desk work and tackle the root causes of operational issues.

"Xurrent has built an incredible foundation, proving that when you unify service desk operations and incident response management, you don't just close tickets – you transform the business," said Wenngatz. "I'm thrilled to join the team as we double down on our commitment to reliability, continuous innovation, and the success of every customer and partner we serve."

Kevin McGibben , former CEO, will transition to Executive Chairman, where he will remain actively involved in shaping the company's long-term strategy.

"Brian is the right leader to take Xurrent forward. He knows how to align teams around clear priorities, scale organizations effectively, and focus on work that delivers real impact," said McGibben. "Since beginning the Xurrent journey in 2023 in partnership with PSG, we've built Xurrent through a thoughtful combination of strategic acquisitions and organic innovation. Our roadmap always included a planned leadership transition once the foundation was established. With the ITxM platform now seeing record adoption by hundreds of leading organizations, the timing is perfect to execute that plan, and I look forward to supporting Brian and the Xurrent team in this next chapter."

"With Brian stepping in as CEO and Kevin remaining closely involved as executive chairman, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and execute on its long-term strategy, " added Mark Hastings, CEO and Founder at PSG.

To learn more about how Xurrent is empowering IT teams to deliver better service experiences, visit www.xurrent.com .

About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com .

Media Contact

PANBlast PR for Xurrent

[email protected]

SOURCE Xurrent