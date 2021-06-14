XYZ releases new .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts domains

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, the XYZ Registry is making tens of thousands of valuable domain names available to register as part of the .Homes , .Autos , .Motorcycles , .Boats , and .Yachts top-level domains (nTLDs) relaunch. The premium and standard domain names release kicks off the registry's rebranding and 60-80% price decrease of the TLDs, acquired by XYZ earlier this year. These changes make relevant domain names more affordable and accessible to an even wider audience than before.

The .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts logos.

The release is jam-packed with highly brandable and keyword-rich domain names perfect for any business or individual to build their online presence. Businesses and professionals that serve the hot housing market can now use domains like ForSale.Homes, Alex.Homes, and TuscanyDecor.Homes. Members of the international automotive community can get online with Renta.Autos, Beau.Autos, and Barcelona.Autos. Lead your website's branding with memorable domains like Dirtbike.Motorcycles, LincolnPark.Motorycyles, and GrandPrix.Motorcycles. Marine industry businesses can promote their services with IslandExcursion.Boats, GlassBottom.Boats, FirstClass.Yachts, and Mediterranean.Yachts. All standard domains are now reduced in price by up to 80% - like ToTheMoon.Yachts.

Savvy customers will find many valuable domain names that were previously reserved, meaning this is the first-ever chance to scoop them up since the original 2014 launch of the TLDs. The release also includes domain names that previously were priced in the $2,500-$10,000 range that are now as low as $19.99. An opportunity to get so many top-tier domain names doesn't come around often – those interested need to act fast.

XYZ CEO/Founder Daniel Negari explains how the relaunch continues his mission to disrupt the domain space by offering unique, cost-effective TLDs to both burgeoning and established brands/businesses alike, "Many of these domains had never been available before. I want to free small businesses and entrepreneurs from narrow domain name constraints with affordable options they can use to make their dreams a reality. This release and price decrease makes that possible and furthers our mission of promoting competition and choice for all."

The .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts URLs provide the affordable and accessible driving force to launch your brand's online presence into orbit. Bring your next innovative idea to life on a domain that helps you to fully control your online presence with .Homes. Reach a worldwide audience with .Autos, the automotive domain name that transcends languages across Latin America and Europe. Drive your website's branding with the memorable .Motorcycles domain name. Propel your brand forward with .Boats and .Yachts – two powerful domains that will make a splash online.

Find the fully released list at XYZ.Homes/relaunch .

About XYZ

XYZ is a next-generation technology company giving all people fresh domain name options, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz . The XYZ Registry also operates generic domains .Quest and .Monster , industry-specific domains .Beauty , .Hair , .Skin , .Makeup , .Homes , .Autos , .Motorcycles , .Boats , .Yachts , .College , .Rent , .Baby and premium namespaces .Cars, .Car, and .Auto , .Security , .Protection , .Theatre , and .Storage . Learn more about XYZ on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired , or at www.gen.xyz .

