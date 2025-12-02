YA Group Launches Planning & Construction Advisory Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA) is launching a new Planning & Construction Advisory Services (PCAS) division, expanding the company's service offerings into pre-construction planning, owner's representation, and capital project advisory services. This new division expands upon YA's robust line of professional services, which include forensic engineering and architecture; damage assessments and cost consulting; government grant consulting; and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. The new PCAS division reinforces YA's commitment to building an industry-leading full-service professional services platform to support our growing client base.

Over the past year, YA has accelerated its presence in the pre-construction and construction professional services markets through the strategic acquisitions of Trophy Point and Encore. These integrations added more than 70 experienced professionals with deep expertise in scheduling and cost estimation, as well as long-standing relationships with major institutions, public agencies, and large-scale corporate project owners.

"Expanding into pre-construction and construction advisory services is a natural evolution for YA," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA Group. "Our clients are navigating increasingly complex project environments, and this new division allows us to support them earlier in the process with the precision and expertise they expect from our team."

Rich Chudzik, former President of Trophy Point, has been appointed to lead the Planning & Construction Advisory Services division. Chudzik brings extensive experience supporting owners through complex capital planning, program management, and project execution.

"I am honored to lead this new division and help strengthen YA's growing impact across the project lifecycle," said Chudzik. "By integrating talent from Trophy Point, Encore, and YA Group, we are creating a unified team with unmatched capability in planning, scheduling, and advisory services."

YA Group also announced that Charlie Luthanen will lead the scheduling service line and Josh Telenko will lead the estimating services line.

"This integrated team positions YA Group at the forefront of planning, design, and construction advisory excellence," Bushman added. "Our clients will benefit from a more unified, strategic, and technically capable partner."

The launch of the Planning & Construction Advisory Services division marks a significant milestone in YA Group's ongoing evolution as the company continues to expand its solutions for owners, insurers, legal professionals, and corporate clients.

About YA Group

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

