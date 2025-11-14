YA Group Expands Executive Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, announces the appointment of four executives to its leadership team. Kristin Winford has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), Greg Rumsey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Justin Petzold as General Counsel, and Ravi Mehta as Head of Corporate Development and M&A. The team is tasked with scaling YA through current and future growth while advancing the company's strategic objectives and enhancing customer and stakeholder value.

As YA's first COO, Winford will guide the company through effective scaling to support organic and inorganic growth, while strengthening organizational operations. She possesses deep experience in the professional services sector, and joins YA from Accordion, a private equity financial consultancy, where she served as Global Head of Operations, managing teams across three continents. Her prior experience includes key leadership roles with BDO USA, Mesirow Financial, and KPMG.

Rumsey will take the reins as YA's CFO and oversee financial planning, risk management, and compliance. He joins YA from Environmental Resources Management, the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy, where he served for a decade—first as Finance Director, then as CFO for North America.

As YA's General Counsel, Petzold will manage YA's legal strategy and oversee all legal aspects of the company's affairs. He previously served as General Counsel for InvestCloud, a financial technology company, and prior to that Petzold was a corporate partner at the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis.

Mehta will focus on sourcing, executing, and integrating strategic acquisitions across YA Group. He has 20+ years of experience developing and implementing growth strategies and originating, negotiating, and executing acquisitions globally. Prior to joining YA, he led M&A for several companies in the insurance and professional services sectors, including Gallagher Benefits Services' International division and Marsh McLennan.

"The expansion of our executive leadership team marks an important milestone in YA's growth journey," said Wade Bushman, YA's CEO. "Kristin, Greg, Justin, and Ravi bring deep expertise and leadership experience that will strengthen our foundation and accelerate our progress. It is an exciting time for YA as we look to a strong future driven by continued acquisitions, organic growth, and cross-functional collaboration."

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

