Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel Earns Prestigious Three-Star Accreditation in the 2025 World's Best Wine Lists Awards

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pines Modern Steakhouse at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel was awarded Three-Star Accreditation by The World of Fine Wine in its esteemed World's Best Wine Lists Awards 2025. Only 71 restaurants in the United States received this prestigious Three-Star Accreditation, placing The Pines among an elite group of dining destinations and notably the only casino restaurant recognized on this year's list.

The award was announced during the annual ceremony the Fall at The Savoy in London, where leading figures from the global hospitality industry including Michelin starred chefs, sommeliers, restaurateurs and wine critics gathered to honor the world's most outstanding wine programs.

"Receiving this recognition from such a respected international authority is an incredible honor," said Christopher Fava, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "Our team takes great pride in curating a wine program that not only celebrates the best producers from around the world but also enhances every dining experience at The Pines Modern Steakhouse through thoughtful pairing and exceptional service."

This recognition follows The Pines Modern Steakhouse being named runner up in The World of Fine Wine's Best Spirits List Awards, a global program that celebrates outstanding beverage offerings at premier venues around the world. Together, these honors highlight the venue's commitment to excellence through its world class Collection 86 , a rare and distinctive selection of wines and spirits that elevate every guest experience.

The Pines Modern Steakhouse is home to Collection 86 at Yaamava', a world class cache of rare and niche wines and spirits that offers guests an exquisite dining journey from start to finish. As one of only a handful of Kobe-certified restaurants in the United States, The Pines Modern Steakhouse invites guests to savor authentic Kobe and rare Japanese Wagyu beef, perfectly paired with a thoughtfully curated wine and spirits list featuring both renowned icons and hidden gems.

Collection 86 wine and spirits list highlights include The Last Drop 1925 Grand Champagne Cognac, a bottle rediscovered after 80 years and untouched during World War II, and Château Pétrus 1986, one of the most coveted Bordeaux wines in the world.

Named in honor of the year The Tribe entered the gaming industry, Collection 86 celebrates the people and passion behind success the success of Yaamava', from its humble beginnings to its rise as a premier luxury resort destination.

The World's Best Wine Lists Awards honor exceptional wine programs that exemplify superior quality, creativity, and service. Earning a Three-Star Accreditation places Yaamava' among an elite group of global establishments recognized for excellence in wine list curation and presentation.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, and ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

About The World of Fine Wine

The World of Fine Wine is an award-winning magazine, website, and app serving an international audience of discerning wine lovers. Taking a sophisticated and balanced approach to the appreciation of fine wine, the publication brings together some of the world's most respected writers, critics, and Masters of Wine.

Published quarterly and read in more than 30 countries, The World of Fine Wine offers in depth analysis, critical tasting notes, and thought leadership on the culture and business of wine. To learn more, visit worldoffinewine.com

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino