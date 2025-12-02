HOWIE MANDEL CROWNS NEWEST MILLIONAIRE AT YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO DURING UNPRECEDENTED "MILLION DOLLAR MOMENT" PROMOTION FINALE

Event paid out $4 million to more than 1,300 winners, including a $1 million cash prize for one lucky Club Serrano member

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel has officially crowned its newest millionaire, awarding $1 million in cash to a Las Vegas resident during the grand finale of the annual "Million Dollar Moment" promotion on Nov. 30. The high-energy event was hosted by comedian, actor and television personality Howie Mandel, who delivered the life-changing prize live on stage. Kicking off her birthday in unforgettable style, the Club Serrano member clinched a coveted finalist spot at Palms Casino Resort, then travelled to Yaamava' where she claimed her share of the record-breaking payout.

This year's promotion raised the stakes like never before, paying out $4 million to more than 1,300 Club Serrano members across two days.

"What an unbelievable way to close out the year — turning someone into a brand-new millionaire!" said Mandel. "The energy in the room was electric, the celebration was nonstop, and handing over $1 million in cash was nothing short of epic. Yaamava' Resort & Casino doesn't just go over the top — they redefine it. Club Serrano members can count on being wowed every single time."

The excitement continued on Dec. 1 as 1,300 additional Club Serrano members each took home $1,000 in cash and $1,000 in Free Play, rounding out a blockbuster weekend of winnings and celebrations.

The grand finale marked the culmination of a five-week promotional extravaganza exclusive to Club Serrano members at Yaamava' Resort & Casino and its sister property, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

"Million Dollar Moment isn't just a promotion—it's a tribute to the incredible guests who make Yaamava' extraordinary," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "This year's finale was truly special. Howie Mandel brought his trademark energy and big smile as he awarded the $1 million prize, and celebrating more than 1,300 remarkable guests reminded us why we create experiences that stay with you forever."

Club Serrano members enjoy year-round access to luxe perks across both properties, including exclusive benefits at Yaamava' and Palms, plus access to Monarch Beach Golf Links at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, one of California's premier oceanfront courses.

Yaamava' is closing out 2025 with a lineup of can't-miss prizes and entertainment, including a 2026 GR Supra MkV Final Edition giveaway and a New Year's Eve celebration featuring hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa, setting the tone for its milestone 40th anniversary year in 2026.

For more details about "Million Dollar Moment" and other promotions at Yaamava' Resort & Casino, visit Yaamava.com.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, and ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino