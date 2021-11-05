Yaber Announces Partnership with 32nd New Orleans Film Festival

The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) discovers, cultivates, and amplifies diverse voices of filmmakers telling the stories of our time. Founded in 1989, NOFS produces the Oscar®-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival annually and invests year-round in building a vibrant film culture in the South to share transformative cinematic experiences with audiences and connect dynamic filmmakers to career-advancing resources. The 32 nd New Orleans Film Festival feature film competition brings together nine narrative feature films and twenty documentary feature films from nine countries. See the film guide at neworleansfilmsociety.org/film-guide/ .

"Yaber brings a high-quality entertainment experience to nearly a million families around the world," said Vicent Wang, CEO at Yaber. "Through this partnership, we are supporting the creativity and hard work of the artists driving the film industry forward."

Yaber's leading home entertainment projectors are available in 46 countries around the world. Every year, nearly 1 million families enjoy their Yaber entertainment projectors together.

SOURCE Yaber