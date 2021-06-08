Yaber Introduces the Pro V7 Advanced Projector for a Home Entertainment Experience that Brings the Whole Family Together

At-Home Entertainment from Anywhere With the Pro V7 auto 6D keystone correction, users can take entertainment from the living room to the backyard without hesitation. No matter where the projector is placed, whether suspended from the ceiling or on a table at an angle, users can be sure the content they are watching will always display correctly. In addition, with the Pro V7's 4-point keystone correction and the Digital Zoom functions, users can adjust the projection size so the image fits perfectly on the projector screen.

Every Moment is a Movie Moment

With smoother video streaming thanks to dual-band 5GHz/2.4GHz Wi-Fi, the Pro V7 turns any moment into the perfect opportunity for movie night. Wi-Fi mirroring for iOS and Android devices makes it simple to play movies, your favorite holiday slideshow, or the newest mobile game right on the big screen. With 25% higher brightness than Yaber's V6 projector and the new BASIC Smart Engine, the Pro V7 will adapt to any conditions.

"With an affordable price and high-end features that bring a big-screen experience home, the Pro V7 is guaranteed to bring happiness to movie nights around the world," said Vicent Wang, CEO at Yaber. "The Pro V7 is a game-changer with more robust audio and brighter, more vibrant color. We are proud to take our projectors' performance to the next level and bring these technological advancements to the homes of millions."

Pricing and Availability

Yaber's Pro V7 projector is now available at yabertech.com starting at $299.99.

About Yaber

Yaber is a leading entertainment projector company that was founded in 2016 and introduced its first 1080P home projector a year later. Over the last several years, Yaber has introduced ten different models –1080P projectors and 720P projectors. With more than one million units sold across 46 countries, families around the world are turning movies, TV, gaming and more into immersive audio-visual experiences.

For more information or to purchase a projector, please visit https://yabertech.com/.

SOURCE Yaber

Related Links

https://yabertech.com

