Yacht Sentinel Launches New Surveillance Camera Solution

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yacht Sentinel Ltd, a leading UK-based boat-monitoring manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of Sentinel Cam, an innovative camera for any boat owners looking for extra peace of mind.

Using Yacht Sentinel's best-in-class user interface, Sentinel Cam allows users to 'live stream' at any time to see what's happening on their boat, and receive a 30-second video if the camera detects an intrusion.

Sentinel Cam can send high definition 1080p videos 24/7. It is waterproof, low-power consumption (<400mA) and low data consumption (<100MB per month).

Sentinel Cam is a 'plug & play' product very easy to set-up. Set-up is 100% wireless and can be completed in a few minutes. It can be powered by any type of power socket, or directly wired to the boat's battery.

Sentinel Cam costs £449/€539/$599 with a subscription fee of £49/€59/$69 per year, with the first year included. It works with both Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks, using the global roaming sim card provided– estimated cost is less than £9/€10/$11 per month under normal usage – or the users own sim card.

Commenting on the launch, Romain Devismes, CEO of Yacht Sentinel, said: "Battery and data consumptions were among the main challenges to overcome in order to develop an unmatched leading camera solution, specifically designed to meet the needs of boat owners. Following the trend of smart security systems equipping more houses worldwide, we believe Sentinel Cam is a unique product that will soon become a critical piece of equipment for anyone wishing to monitor a boat at an affordable price."

Sentinel Cam is for any boat owner looking for extra peace of mind. It is the perfect complement to the YS6 boat monitoring system. As other Yacht Sentinel products, Sentinel Cam is also well suited for shipyards and charter companies. The YS hub app can handle multiple Sentinel Cam per boat, and users can easily manage hundreds of boats under a single account.

Nino Musolino, Sales Manager at Yacht Sentinel, said: "We have worked tirelessly for many months to come up with a camera that is suited for leisure boats. We recommend that potential customers create an online free account to test the app to see what Sentinel Cam can do. We have no doubt our customers will love it and realise its potential as much as we do."

Click here for more information or visit Yacht Sentinel

SOURCE Yacht Sentinel

Related Links

https://www.yacht-sentinel.com/

