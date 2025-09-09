YachtWorld x SeaNet Yachts Present: A Superyacht Runway Experience at NYC Fashion Week

This private experience reimagines runway glamour through the lens of yachting prestige – captured as part of the new YachtWorld Adventures series, which showcases the most extraordinary destinations and moments in luxury yachting.

"YachtWorld is more than a marketplace – it's a gateway to the world's most extraordinary adventures," said Ryan McVinney, Global Director of Content at YachtWorld. "This collaboration with SeaNet Yachts during New York Fashion Week is more than a visual spectacle – it's a statement about how lifestyle, culture, and technology are shaping the future of yacht ownership. By hosting a fashion show on a 100-foot superyacht, we're showcasing the beauty and power of these vessels in a bold and creative way while inspiring the next generation of yacht owners, connecting them with top yacht builders, trusted brokers, and world-class experiences that define yachting."

As the yachting industry's most trusted marketplace, YachtWorld continues to shape the future of yacht sales and ownership through innovation, storytelling, and strategic brand collaborations. The YachtWorld x SeaNet Yachts partnership is a striking example of what happens when visionary brands move beyond traditional marketing to deliver immersive, high-impact experiences that resonate with today's affluent and aspirational consumers.

Set against the iconic Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty, invited guests will enjoy a floating fashion production featuring curated designer looks, live music, and a golden-hour cruise down the Hudson River. Hosted aboard "Bella Luna," a 2020 Benetti Delfino 95, the evening will also showcase SeaNet Yachts' fractional ownership program, providing discerning buyers with a glimpse into a lifestyle that blends exclusivity with smart investment.

"At SeaNet Yachts, co-ownership isn't just about affordability, it's about creating a smarter, more efficient way to own a superyacht," said Alexis Trolan, Manager at SeaNet Yachts. "Many of our owners lead fast-paced lives and can only enjoy their yacht for part of the year. Our model allows them to invest in the time they actually use, without compromising the luxury, service, or exclusivity they expect."

"Partnering with YachtWorld during one of New York's most influential weeks gives us the opportunity to showcase how modern ownership can align with modern life," said Trolan. "Similar to what Pacaso has done for luxury real estate and NetJets for private aviation, SeaNet is reshaping yacht ownership for today's time-conscious lifestyle. Bella Luna represents the timeless design and quality our clients expect, and is one of several Benettis in our growing fleet."

The content captured during the evening will highlight the yacht's elegant design, superior amenities, and hosting capabilities within the energetic context of New York Fashion Week. In doing so, it aims to spotlight the remaining fractional ownership shares available, while also demonstrating the practicality of experiencing the superyacht lifestyle without the full-time demands of sole ownership.

This boutique-scale experience is designed for just 25 hand-selected guests, offering an unmatched blend of luxury, privacy, and visual spectacle. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with champagne and light gourmet bites, setting the tone for an evening of elegance.

As the yacht cruises past Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, guests will enjoy a fashion presentation staged across the flybridge, bow, and jacuzzi deck, featuring designer Hilton Hollis curated specifically for the runway show. The atmosphere will be elevated by ambient music, cinematic lighting, and sweeping skyline views, all captured by a dedicated film and photography crew.

About YachtWorld

YachtWorld is the largest online marketplace for buying and selling yachts, connecting millions of buyers with a global network of brokers, dealers, and private sellers. With AI-driven search tools, real-time market insights, and comprehensive financing options, YachtWorld makes yacht discovery and ownership more accessible, seamless, and enjoyable.

About SeaNet Yachts

SeaNet Yachts offers a modern, strategic approach to superyacht ownership through its refined co-ownership model and full-service management. With a curated fleet featuring world-class brands such as Benetti, Sanlorenzo, Absolute, and Alpha, SeaNet provides clients with access to exceptional yachts, personalized service, and global cruising opportunities. Designed for those who value time and experience, SeaNet's ownership structure allows clients to enjoy all the benefits of yachting, without the complexities of sole ownership.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE YachtWorld