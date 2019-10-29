Yahoo Sports and BetMGM Announce Exclusive Partnership Offering Fans Unprecedented Experiences

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media and Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International announced today that Yahoo Sports has entered into a historic partnership with MGM Resorts and Roar Digital, a joint venture between global gaming industry leaders MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings, to power sports betting for Yahoo Sports and create collaborative content experiences and live events. The announcement builds upon Verizon Media's core strategy to connect content and discovery to transactions and is a natural extension of Yahoo Sports' mission to reimagine sports for fans with unprecedented experiences.

As part of the multi-year partnership, the integration will launch in the Yahoo Sports app in November in the U.S., with transactions to take place on the BetMGM platform. Yahoo Sports will be an official Digital Media Sports Partner of MGM Resorts.

"The historic partnership with Yahoo Sports and BetMGM will change the future of fandom, providing new ways for sports fans to go beyond engaging with content and interact through commerce," said Gowrappan. "At Verizon Media we believe in building products that connect consumers to their passions and drive the deepest end-to-end value possible."

"This partnership marks an important moment for BetMGM in the growing U.S. sports betting sector," said Murren. "Integrating Yahoo's leading fantasy sports operations and content with BetMGM's world-class sports betting and interactive platform uniquely positions us to drive market share and large-scale adoption among sports fans."

The experience will feature a wide variety of global sports, including the NBA, NHL, football, college sports, baseball, soccer, golf and tennis.

"As sports betting continues to transform the industry, this partnership brings together the power of two trusted partners of the NBA," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "By working together, MGM Resorts and Yahoo Sports will offer fans unprecedented ways to engage with our games."

"The expanding sports betting landscape presents exciting opportunities to increase fan engagement and leverage emerging technologies," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "MGM Resorts, a valued partner of the NHL, along with Yahoo, a leading media brand, will connect fans to the action on the ice in new and innovative ways."

As part of this partnership, MGM Resorts and Yahoo Sports will collaborate on an array of content experiences, exclusive live events, and more than 20 high profile major sporting and promotional marketing efforts. MGM Resorts will also distribute Yahoo Sports content across its properties and platforms. Yahoo Sports will also be hosting multiple player events at MGM Resorts properties.

"This is an exciting partnership for the BetMGM brand and Roar Digital, helping us reach the widest possible audience of engaged sports fans in the U.S.,'' added Roar Digital CEO, Adam Greenblatt. "The Yahoo Sports app and digital sports content is enjoyed by 60 million U.S. users every month, while Yahoo Fantasy Football clocks 9 billion minutes of user time every year. Together we offer fans a winning combination."

With more than 68 percent growth in U.S. Mobile App visitors year-over-year, Yahoo Sports is shaping the future of sports for fans. To learn more, download the Yahoo Sports app on iOS or Google Play .

ENGAGE WITH US:

@YahooSports @YahooFantasy

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

About Roar Digital

Roar Digital LLC is the U.S. sports betting and online gaming venture, owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilising GVC's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, Roar Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The venture will have exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com .

About GVC Holdings PLC:

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the U.S. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licences in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com

Media Contacts:

Verizon Media: Ashley Schlag, ashley.schlag@verizonmedia.com

MGM Resorts: Marc Jacobson, media@mgmresorts.com

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

https://www.mgmresorts.com/

