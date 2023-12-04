Yakima Chief Hops Announces FWD, A New Hop Innovation Program in Partnership with Yakima Chief Ranches

News provided by

Yakima Chief Hops

04 Dec, 2023, 12:45 ET

YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier, has partnered with Yakima Chief Ranches to launch FWD, a new hop innovation program focused on data-driven decisions and community involvement. Participating brewers will be granted access to the newest, not-yet-commercialized HBC varieties and products in Yakima Chief Hop's innovation pipeline. Application registration is open for breweries interested in trialing cutting-edge hop products and promising experimental hop varieties. In its inaugural year, FWD will be welcoming a limited number of enthusiastic participants. Through brewing trials, questionnaires, conversation and sensory analysis, brewers will have the opportunity to guide these products through their final stage of development, assuring YCH is working on the most useful and exciting products in the industry.

FWD was created as a two-way innovation channel, where products are trialed by the intended users and feedback is collected and utilized, which safeguards the investment of farmer partners and provides brewers with tools to expand and evolve their products.

"At Yakima Chief Hops, we believe that true innovation in brewing comes from a symbiosis between the grower's fields and the brewer's creativity. With FWD, we're not just introducing new hop varieties and products; we're inviting brewers into the heart of our development process. This program is our commitment to craft a future where every sip of beer is a testament to our shared passion for excellence and exploration," says Tessa Schilaty, Yakima Chief Hops Sensory and Brewing Research Manager.

The ultimate goal of FWD is to have a circular, growing community of brewers working with Yakima Chief Hops to identify and curate the products that keep beer moving forward.

Interested applicants may register at HopFWD.com to join an energized community of innovation.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/ 

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops

Also from this source

La mezcla anual de lúpulo Pink Boots recauda fondos para becas para mujeres y personas no binarias

La mezcla anual de lúpulo Pink Boots recauda fondos para becas para mujeres y personas no binarias

Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), un proveedor mundial de lúpulo 100% propiedad de agricultores, se complace en anunciar la apertura de pedidos anticipados de ...
Der jährliche Pink Boots Hop Blend sammelt Stipendiengelder für Frauen und nicht-binäre Personen in der Bier- und Alkoholindustrie

Der jährliche Pink Boots Hop Blend sammelt Stipendiengelder für Frauen und nicht-binäre Personen in der Bier- und Alkoholindustrie

Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), ein globaler Hopfenlieferant, der sich zu 100 % im Besitz von Landwirten befindet, freut sich, den Beginn der...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Retail

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.