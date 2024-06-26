Yaku Corp Partners with Xai to Enhance Web3 Cyberpunk Immersive Gameplay Experience

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaku Corp, the team behind the highly anticipated web3 massively multiplayer online (MMO) game and cyberpunk metaverse Yaku, today announced a strategic partnership with Xai, a next-generation gaming-focused Layer 3 blockchain. This collaboration will empower Yaku to deliver a seamless and scalable experience for its players within the expansive Yaku metaverse.

Yaku Corp, a subsidiary of Raijin Labs, is a company focused on the future of gaming and virtual experiences. Partnered with industry giants like Honda, Epic Games, Solana Foundation, Arbitrum Foundation, and now Xai Foundation, Raijin is poised to become a leader in the web3 gaming space. Their flagship title, Yaku, promises an immersive cyberpunk world where players can own in-game assets, participate in a rich economy, and forge their own destinies within the metaverse. Originating on Solana, it has since evolved to support Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, and now Xai.

Xai, the L3 blockchain powering Yaku, boasts advantages that cater specifically to the demands of Yaku's ambitious vision. Built on Arbitrum, a leading scaling solution for Ethereum, Xai offers lightning-fast transaction speeds, ultra-low fees, and enhanced security – all crucial aspects for a smooth and enjoyable player experience within the Yaku metaverse. Xai has become the top scaling EVM chain, breaking records by handling over nine million daily transactions and connecting over 1.3 million wallets.

"We are excited to partner with Xai to bring a supercharged experience to Yaku," said Eli Alegria (Head of BD/CMO) for Yaku Corp. "Xai's innovative L3 architecture provides the perfect foundation for our metaverse, ensuring our players can interact, transact, and explore seamlessly within the Yaku world. This is just another step in our chain expansion, and we welcome a new community into the Yakuverse."

"This collaboration showcases the potential of web3 gaming when paired with Xai's cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure," added Soby, a core contributor to Xai. "Xai's high-performance technology is designed to handle the demands of complex, immersive gaming experiences like Yaku. We're excited to welcome Yaku's players to the Xai ecosystem and support the next generation of immersive gameplay experiences."

The partnership between Yaku Corp and Xai signifies a significant step forward in the development of Yaku. By leveraging Xai's high-performance blockchain technology, Yaku is well-positioned to deliver a truly immersive and engaging Web3 experience for its players, setting a new standard for the future of metaverse gaming. Smooth, performant, and captivating gameplay behind it all.

About Yaku Corp

Yaku Corp, a subsidiary of Raijin Labs, is a development studio focused on creating groundbreaking experiences at the intersection of gaming and Web3 technology. Their flagship title, Yaku, is a cyberpunk-themed metaverse MMO that offers players an unparalleled level of ownership, freedom, and opportunity within a virtual world. Backed by industry leaders, Yaku Corp is poised to become a frontrunner in the Web3 gaming revolution.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by operating a node which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

