YALLA GROUP LIMITED CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Yalla Group Limited

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) from September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Yalla Group Limited provides software solutions. The Company offers a platform for online social networking and entertainment activities, primarily serving customers in the United Arab Emirates.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report (the "Swan Street Report") addressing Yalla, entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The 'Clubhouse of the Middle East' UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was." The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yale's financial statements as "not credible."

On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.31 per share, or approximately 7.15%, from $18.32 per share to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

Subsequently, on May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, "Problems at Yalla Group," and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.05 per share, or approximately 6.17%, from $17.01 per share to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, "Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results," announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, disclosing that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts' expectations. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $2.56 per share, or approximately 19%, from $13.55 per share to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021.



