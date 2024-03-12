YALO RISES HIGH AT THE HORIZON AWARDS WITH MULTIPLE WINS

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2023-2024 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production.

Full-service marketing agency Yalo is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievements at the Horizon Awards. The company has been honored with an array of accolades, including Best in Category for its work on Weller Metalworks, along with a total of nine Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards for various projects.

Yalo's wins include five Golds for:

BSMH Advantus website

HFC Kitchen Tune Up AR

Holland House website

PDI advertising campaign

Eclipse branding

Additionally, Yalo has been awarded two Silvers for the M&T Realty website and the Wellspring campaign, as well as two Bronze awards for the Parker's Kitchen website and the PDI website.

"Yalo is proud to compete in the Horizon Awards for the 6th year," says Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo. "The Horizon Awards is a great litmus test of the quality of our work that we do for our clients. Each year we have improved both in the number of awards and the level of awards we have won, with each win being a testament to our people and their commitment to excellence on behalf of our clients."

The 21st annual competition received over 500 entries from around the world including 26 out of 50 US States and 16 other countries including: Australia, Canada, Columbia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Philippines, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the UK.

An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated nearly 60 categories spanning multiple media types including: web sites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more. The 2023 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions from some of the top agencies, designers, producers and developers all over the globe.

"This year's competition was just awesome." said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "In aggregate, we saw so many entries that were starting to integrate new forms of technology, including AI, into their web sites, advertising and other media in clever and unique ways that continue to connect users and customers to experiences and brands. Hat's off to everyone in this year's competition. It was truly a competition that highlights the best that is being produced by digital designers and creators all over the world."

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition at the end of each year with the winners being announced in the early new year timeframe. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About Yalo

Yalo is a full-service marketing agency specializing in elevating the soul of brands. Their team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop innovative marketing and advertising solutions for clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 22nd season, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from over 50 countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and a rotating panel of volunteer judges consisting of respected and engaged industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

