Yamaha Announces Star-Studded Artist Lineup at The 2025 NAMM Show

The world-leading music and sound company is bringing music legends Jon Batiste, CeCe Winans and more to the stage and showcasing iconic pianos once played by Alicia Keys

BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world-leading manufacturer of musical instruments, has unveiled an extraordinary lineup of renowned artists set to captivate audiences at The NAMM Show. Kicking off January 23, Yamaha will host a two-night concert series featuring exclusive performances from Jon Batiste and CeCe Winans that promise to light up the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage.

Adding to the excitement, Yamaha will showcase the custom Yamaha pianos created for Alicia Keys' 2023 "Keys to the Summer Tour." Designed and rendered by Justin Elliott, these iconic instruments once played by Alicia Keys include a dazzling plexiglass grand with silver sparkle and a sleek plexiglass upright. Attendees can also visit the Yamaha booth to experience additional live performances from a diverse roster of talented artists.

"This year at NAMM, we are thrilled to present two brilliant, can't-miss performances on our Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage. On Thursday, the annual Night of Worship will feature the soul-stirring magic of gospel legend CeCe Winans! Friday will feature the infectious musical joy and uplifting energy of the wildly talented Jon Batiste," says Chris Gero, vice president and chief artist relations executive at Yamaha Artist Relations Group, who continues to say, "These amazing concerts promise unforgettable nights for all."

This year's featured performances include:

Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans will headline the Night of Worship on Thursday, January 23. CeCe Winans : The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in music history.

An Evening With Jon Batiste on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will feature a performance by award-winning performer and instrumentalist Jon Batiste on Friday, January 24 . Jon Batiste : The Grammy and Academy Award-winning instrumentalist, composer, bandleader and singer, Batiste is taking over the music world with his unique voice on piano and his many hit collaborations with notable artists. Batiste recently released his eighth studio album, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), earning his first No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums Chart.

To experience everything Yamaha offers at The NAMM Show, visit booth #300DE in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 23 - 25, 2025. For more information, please visit https://usa.yamaha.com/namm/

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

