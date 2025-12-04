Attendees will enjoy cutting-edge technology and two nightly shows at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage

BUENA PARK, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world's leading manufacturer of musical instruments, announced its return to The NAMM Show, scheduled for January at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Yamaha will once again transform the center's third floor into an engaging display of instruments and technological innovations.

Yamaha is Back at The 2026 NAMM Show with New and Innovative Products

Yamaha will showcase a variety of innovative products across multiple categories, including guitars, drums, percussion, winds and strings, and keyboards. Highlights such as the newly introduced MODX M, a compact synthesizer for working musicians, its latest premium SILENT™ cellos with SRT-powered sound and many more products are being announced on the first day of The NAMM Show.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Yamaha Piano Salon by appointment only, where Yamaha will celebrate the innovation and legacy behind the company's world-class pianos by showcasing Yamaha and Bösendorfer pianos. The Bösendorfer's "Great Wave off Kanagawa" will also be on display - one of only 16 made in the world – giving attendees a rare chance to experience this masterpiece in person.

"With NAMM celebrating 125 years in 2026, the Yamaha team is stepping up our game to an even higher level this year," said Tom Sumner, president of Yamaha Corporation of America. "We're excited to welcome guests to our display in the Anaheim Convention Center to experience our newest products and learn about them from the Yamaha product experts staffing our booth. We've expanded our new offerings for NAMM this year, and there will be something exciting for everyone entering our display. Yamaha is again delivering two nights of exceptional music with Night of Worship on Thursday night and the All-Star Concert on the Grand on Friday night. The 125th NAMM Show will be one for the ages."

Both nights, Yamaha will entertain attendees with one-of-a-kind musical performances at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage. The music will be creatively mixed and curated by the company's award-winning commercial audio gear, including the Rivage digital console line. Every note will be articulately amplified through NEXO speaker systems. NEXO is a Yamaha company.

To experience everything Yamaha has to offer at The NAMM Show, visit booth #300DE in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 22 - 24, 2026. For more information, please visit yamaha.io/NAMM26pr.

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

