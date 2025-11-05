Yamaha Announces The 2026 NAMM Show Artist Lineup

The brand joins NAMM's 125-year legacy with a vibrant roster of artists

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world's leading manufacturer of musical instruments, today unveiled its initial artist lineup for The 2026 NAMM Show, with more artists to be revealed in the coming weeks. The concerts will honor the 125th anniversary of The NAMM Show. This inspiring two-night concert series will energize the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage with unforgettable performances that celebrate musical passion and innovation.

Performances will kick off on Thursday, January 22, with the Yamaha Night of Worship, a soul-stirring evening of music and inspiration that invites attendees to reflect and connect through powerful performances.

On Friday, January 23, the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will once again light up with the Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand—a genre-spanning celebration of rising stars and critically acclaimed performers that has amazed and delighted the crowd for years.

The current lineup for Friday features a dynamic mix of performers, with additional acts to be announced soon.

The War and Treaty, a critically acclaimed husband and wife duo and Grammy nominees known for their powerhouse vocals and genre-defying sound.

Alana Springsteen, a GOLD-certified chart-topping artist-songwriter and one of Nashville's breakout stars.

Sheléa, a vocal powerhouse, musician, and songwriter and Quincy Jones protégé, celebrated for her soulful interpretations and global performances.

Ethan Bortnick, a piano prodigy turned viral alternative sensation blending classical skill with Gen Z appeal.

Michael Trotter, Jr. of The War and Treaty noted: "I was introduced to the piano by my grandmother, Juanita Orr, and my uncle Zilbert Trotter. Granny, a country-western stride player, and Uncle, a gospel player, always performed together in church. Granny played the piano while Uncle was on the organ until he introduced his new Yamaha keyboard in the early 90s. Both were devoted Yamaha players, and they would have been proud of our partnership today. As Yamaha Artists, we're excited to be part of The NAMM Show's 125th anniversary at the Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand, and to contribute to an event that represents excellence and creativity."

All performances on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will be expertly mixed using the company's award-winning commercial audio equipment, including the Rivage digital console line. Every note will be articulately amplified through NEXO speaker systems. NEXO is a Yamaha company.

To experience everything Yamaha offers at NAMM, visit booth #300E in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 22-24, 2026. For more information about Yamaha, please visit https://usa.yamaha.com.

