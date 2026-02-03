Award‑winning product innovations and the iconic CS‑80 Synthesizer's Hall of Fame induction highlights the brand's industry‑leading legacy

BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world's leading manufacturer of musical instruments, returned to the global stage last week at The NAMM Show 2026 with breakthrough product innovations spanning multiple categories, including new offerings in guitars, drums, winds and strings, drums and percussion and professional audio. Industry experts evaluated hundreds of products across the show floor. As a result, Yamaha earned three major "Best in Show" honors, underscoring the company's continued leadership in musical instruments and audio technology.

Yamaha Earns Top Honors with Three “Best in Show” Wins at The NAMM Show 2026

The brand's commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and musician‑forward design was reflected in multiple prestigious honors at The NAMM Show 2026, including the following award wins and industry recognitions:

Best in Show – Yamaha MC-6300 Power‑Lite Series Carriers

The new Yamaha MC‑6300 Series Power‑Lite Marching Carriers were recognized as the top overall product seen at The NAMM Show. Designed specifically for young percussionists, the carriers feature a lightweight aluminum construction that helps reduce fatigue while maintaining the durability and adjustability for which Yamaha is known. This combination of comfort, performance, and reliability helped the product earn distinction as one of the standout innovations at the show.

Gotta Stock It – Yamaha EAD50 & DSU50 Microphone System

The newly introduced EAD50 Electronic Acoustic Drum Microphone System (available beginning in March 2026) and its companion DSU50 stereo condenser microphone were selected as "must‑stock" products for retailers. Together, the system delivers expanded drumming flexibility and enhanced audio capture capabilities suitable for home practice, live performance and studio recording environments. The selection reflects the company's continued commitment to providing musicians with versatile, high‑quality tools that elevate the creative process.

Gotta Stock It – Yamaha Flute Assist

The new innovative Flute Assist, a teaching and performance support tool, was also recognized with a "Gotta Stock It" designation. Engineered to make learning the flute more accessible, the device supports students at various stages of development by promoting proper technique and enabling more confident play. Its recognition underscores the brand's dedication to developing solutions that empower players and educators alike.

Yamaha Inducted into the 2026 NAMM TECnology Hall of Fame

The Yamaha CS‑80 Synthesizer (1976), widely regarded as one of the most iconic synthesizers in music history, was officially inducted into the 2026 NAMM TECnology Hall of Fame. This honor highlights the instrument's enduring influence on modern music production and performance, as well as its role in shaping the sound of generations of artists. The TECnology Hall of Fame recognizes audio innovations at least ten years old that have made a lasting contribution to the industry, making the CS‑80 a fitting and celebrated addition.

"We're deeply grateful for these honors, which highlight the heart of our mission at Yamaha: helping musicians bring their ideas to life," said Tom Sumner, president, Yamaha Corporation of America. "Whether it's students picking up an instrument for the first time or professionals shaping the sound of tomorrow, our goal is to build instruments and technologies that meet artists where they are. The CS‑80's recognition reinforces that legacy and inspires us to keep moving music forward."

For additional details about Yamaha and its newest products, please visit https://shop.usa.yamaha.com/en/make-waves

