Yamaha Champions Riding School Names GoPro Official Camera Partner in Shared Mission to Advance Motorcycle Rider Safety and Performance

GARYSBURG, N.C. and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Champions Riding School (ChampSchool) and GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a new multi-year partnership, naming GoPro as the official camera of Yamaha Champions Riding School. The partnership places GoPro at the center of ChampSchool's motorcycle training curriculum, where cameras serve as precision instruments for riders. GoPro cameras are used to film every student, multiple times per event, giving instructors and riders a frame-by-frame view of technique that accelerates learning and builds safer habits on the bike.

GoPro is the official camera of Yamaha Champions Riding School—helping riders capture, understand, and improve their performance on every ride.

ChampSchool's extensive media ecosystem will provide GoPro with high-frequency, high-credibility exposure across multiple platforms. With an annualized reach of approximately 29 million social impressions and over two million YouTube views, GoPro will be consistently showcased in an educational environment where riders are actively engaged in improving their skills.

This collaboration brings together two leaders in performance and innovation, aligning GoPro's industry-leading camera technology with ChampSchool's data-driven, technique-based motorcycle training curriculum.

At ChampSchool, GoPro cameras are not simply for capturing content for social media—they are essential training tools. ChampSchool uses GoPro cameras to analyze technique, review performance, and develop skills. This integration positions GoPro as a performance and education tool, not just a camera system.

"GoPro allows riders to see what they're actually doing, not what they think they're doing," said Chris Peris, Lead Instructor at Yamaha Champions Riding School. "That level of visibility accelerates learning in a way that was never possible before. This partnership puts GoPro at the center of rider development."

Through this partnership, GoPro will be integrated across all ChampSchool programs, including:

In-classroom instruction and on-bike review sessions





Rider feedback and coaching workflows





On-site presence and experiential activations at select events

In addition, the partnership enables GoPro to collaborate on product development, attend events for real-world testing, and create authentic content alongside ChampSchool instructors and students.

"Yamaha Champions Riding School represents exactly the kind of environment where GoPro technology reveals its full potential. When cameras become tools for analysis and improvement, riders learn faster and ride safer," said Alfred Boyadgis, GoPro's VP of Product for Motorsports. "Using GoPro cameras to capture footage and share immediate, visual feedback with riders is where real improvement happens, and we're proud to be the tool that makes it possible."

This partnership reinforces a shared mission: helping riders capture, understand, and improve their performance—on every ride.

About Yamaha Champions Riding School

Yamaha Champions Riding School (ChampSchool) is the evolution of the Freddie Spencer High-Performance Riding School and remains the nation's most respected motorcycle training program. Led by racer, author, and curriculum architect Nick Ienatsch, ChampSchool teaches "Champions Habits"—the techniques and control principles used by the best riders in the world—to help riders go faster, safer, and with greater confidence.

ChampSchool is proudly sponsored by Yamaha Motor Corporation USA, Bridgestone Motorcycle Tires, Dainese, Arai Helmets, GoPro, Yamalube, GYTR, Chatterbox, GB Racing, Chickenhawk Tire Warmers, Stompgrip, and N2 Track Days.

For details and registration, visit www.champschool.com or email [email protected].

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.