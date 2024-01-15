Yamaha Introduces SEQTRAK the Ultimate Music Creation Station

Unlock the highest level of creative expression with lightning-fast workflow that allows you to capture, create and connect with your fans anytime, anywhere

BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world's largest manufacturer of musical instruments and audio solutions, today announced SEQTRAK, an all-in-one, music creation station designed for composing and performing electronic music from anywhere. The compact music station allows users to capture ideas quickly, create original music using its versatile sound and sample engines and connect with fans using its powerful performance features and streamlined connectivity.

For more information about the SEQTRAK, visit https://yamaha.io/SEQTRAK.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9242951-yamaha-seqtrak-music-creation-station/

"Every musician has experienced getting a musical idea outside of their music-making space. SEQTRAK's compact size allows those ideas to be recorded and developed further. Plus, the depth of the SEQTRAK app adds an entire dimension for turning those ideas into completed music and video," says Nate Tschetter, senior manager, product marketing at Yamaha Corporation of America.

SEQTRAK features a one-to-one interface, lightweight design, captivating sound, a built-in speaker and microphone, and a rechargeable battery to empower sophisticated electronic music production.

With SEQTRAK, creators don't have to compromise quality sound thanks to its two versatile sound engines. The AWM2 offers an impressive 128-note polyphony and specializes in authentic sounds like pianos, strings, and guitars, while the four-operator FM engine produces stunning synth pads, leads, and FM electric pianos.

Creators and producers can explore the expansive library that contains more than 2,000 presets of professionally crafted sounds. Capturing unique sound is simple with the SEQTRAK's sampler that offers seven sound slots and effects that can be customized to create polished tracks all in high-quality 44.1 kHz/16-bit format.

Additionally, its sequencer allows for intuitive and seamless composition, arrangement, and playback of tracks. The SEQTRAK app enables users to shape the sound precisely with robust editing features, including managing content, deep sound editing, a visualizer mode to add video to your music, and more.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY:

The SEQTRAK is available for $399.99 at https://yamaha.io/SEQTRAK.

Contact:                
Valeria Hernandez
[email protected]

About Yamaha 
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

