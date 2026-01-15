Yamaha Launches MGX Digital Mixer Series, URX Series Audio Interface, and CC1 USB Controller to Empower Musicians, Performers, Streamers, and Content Creators Worldwide

The new lineup delivers studio-quality sound and intuitive control for musicians, streamers and content creators

BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the global launch of its MGX Series digital mixing consoles, URX Series audio interfaces, and CC1 USB controller.

Designed for musicians, performers, streamers, podcasters, and content creators, this innovative lineup delivers studio-quality sound, intuitive control, and seamless integration for a wide range of applications - from live performance and music production to podcasting and streaming.

MGX Series: Digital Innovation Meets Trusted Heritage

Acclaimed for exceptional sound quality and intuitive design, the Yamaha MG Series mixers have become an industry standard. Building on this legacy, the MGX Series introduces advanced digital technology for superior sound and flexibility. With support for 32-bit/96 kHz audio, multi-channel streaming, and HDMI-USB video/audio interface on select models, MGX mixers deliver "true sound" and proven performance for live sound, hybrid audio-video mixing, recording, and streaming.

MGX Series Lineup:

MGX16 B/W

MGX12 B/W

MGX16V B/W

MGX12V B/W

Available in Black and White finishes.

URX Series: Professional Audio Interfaces for Creators

The URX Series offers class-leading audio performance with 32-bit/192 kHz support, ultra-low noise operation, and integrated mixing and routing. The URX44V adds HDMI-USB video/audio interface capability, making it a powerful hub for recording, streaming, and production.

URX Series Lineup:

URX44 B/W

URX22 B/W

URX44V B/W

Available in Black and White finishes.

CC1 USB Controller: Streamlined Workflow for Modern Creators

The CC1controller features a 100 mm motorized, touch-sensitive fader, 12 LCD keys compatible with Elgato's Stream Deck app, and integration with leading DAWs such as Cubase, Nuendo, and Pro Tools. Designed for music production, live streaming, and hybrid workflows, CC1 enables precise control and fast adjustments across multiple platforms, including OBS Studio.

Controller Lineup:

CC1

Available in Black finish.

Seamless Integration and Partnerships

Yamaha's new lineup integrates with Steinberg software and leading streaming tools like Elgato Stream Deck and OBS Studio, delivering unmatched convenience and flexibility for creators worldwide.

Pricing and Availability

MGX Series: Starting at $799.99

URX Series: Starting at $399.99

CC1 Controller: $399.99

Available now through authorized Yamaha dealers.

"We're not interested in adding digital features for their own sake - we're focused on what truly helps engineers, musicians, and creators deliver great performances," said Preston Gray, director of marketing, professional audio for Yamaha. "The new MGX mixers extend the trusted MG family into the digital space with the same priorities: a musical, natural sound, straightforward operation and the confidence that comes from using a Yamaha console. Paired with the new interfaces and controller, this lineup gives performers, streamers, and creators a complete ecosystem they can trust - no matter the size of the gig or workflow."

Takatsuna Maeda, senior general manager, creator & consumer audio division for Yamaha, added: "These solutions build upon the long-standing legacy of the MG Series and Steinberg's trusted hardware products. By empowering creators worldwide, we aim to support their creativity and success through integrated hardware, software, and services."

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

