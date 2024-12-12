Yamaha Returns to The NAMM Show with Innovative Products and One-of-a-Kind Artist Performances

Attendees will experience breakthrough technology and inspiring performances from acclaimed artists during two-night concert series.

BUENA PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha, the world's largest manufacturer of musical instruments, today announced its return to The NAMM Show, being held in January at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Yamaha will once again transform the third floor of the Anaheim Convention Center into an immersive showcase of instruments, technology and can't-miss musical performances amplifying the voices of remarkable artists.

NAMM Show

Showcasing its commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, Yamaha will have an array of breakthrough products across categories like guitars, drums and percussion, and keyboards on display at this year's show – including featured products such as the newly-launched TAG3 C TransAcoustic Guitar, YEV Pro Electric Violin, and SEQTRAK designed for composing and performing electronic music from anywhere.

In addition to the new products, Yamaha will have custom instruments created for top artists on display at the booth. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Yamaha Piano Salon by appointment only, where Yamaha will celebrate the innovation and legacy behind the company's world-class pianos by showcasing five Bösendorfer and five Yamaha pianos.

"Our Yamaha team is excited to deliver an amazing NAMM Show experience to all show attendees in 2025," said Tom Summer, president of Yamaha Corporation of America. "We expect to top the record attendance at our display this year, where our guests can experience our fantastic new products and learn about them from the Yamaha experts staffing the booth. Artists will perform using Yamaha gear from our in-booth stage on all three exhibit days. And you won't want to miss a minute of the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage concerts."

Throughout the show, Yamaha will entertain attendees with one-of-a-kind musical performances hosted at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage. The music will be creatively mixed and curated by the company's award-winning commercial audio gear, including the Rivage digital console line. Every note will be articulately amplified through NEXO speaker systems. NEXO is a Yamaha company.

Yamaha is committed to helping artists make themselves heard globally by offering musicians of all ages instruments to create music and audio solutions that capture every performance in its truest form.

To experience everything Yamaha has to offer at The NAMM Show, visit booth #300DE in the Anaheim Convention Center from January 23 - 25, 2025. For more information, please visit https://usa.yamaha.com/namm/

