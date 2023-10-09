Yamaha Unveils Next Generation MONTAGE M Synthesizer

News provided by

Yamaha

09 Oct, 2023, 22:00 ET

Designed to inspire sound exploration, the new flagship synthesizer features category-leading technology to provide musicians with highly realistic imitative and creative sound

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the new MONTAGE M synthesizer, combining next-level amazing sound, new control dimensions for dynamic expression and seamless workflow integration between stage and studio. The new flagship product lineup - consisting of the 61-key MONTAGE M6 for synthesists, 76-key MONTAGE M7 for keyboardists, and 88-key with polyphonic aftertouch MONTAGE M8x for pianists - features the brand's latest cutting-edge technologies to elevate expression.

Continue Reading
To learn more about the MONTAGE M synthesizers, please visit Yamaha.io/MONTAGEM.
To learn more about the MONTAGE M synthesizers, please visit Yamaha.io/MONTAGEM.
To learn more about the MONTAGE M synthesizers, please visit Yamaha.io/MONTAGEM.
To learn more about the MONTAGE M synthesizers, please visit Yamaha.io/MONTAGEM.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9208151-yamaha-montage-m-synthesizer/ 


Uniquely crafted to provide highly realistic, imitative and creative sound, MONTAGE M features a new AN-X Analog Engine and improved AWM2 Engine that, combined with the FM-X Engine, give a total of 400 notes total polyphony. Musicians can also achieve optimal workflow integration through its USB MIDI and audio interface, Expanded Softsynth Plug-in (ESP…coming in 2024) and faster and easier navigation.

The new MONTAGE M product lineup delivers innovative control dimensions for unique music-making, including new performance controls and a dedicated keyboard and scene control. The MONTAGE M8x includes these capabilities and adds polyphonic aftertouch, providing superior expressive capabilities. 

Other notable features include 9.97 GB preset waveROM, 16 libraries (640 performances per library), 3.8 GB user flash memory, VCM Rotary Speaker and more.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY:

The MONTAGE M will be available for pre-order starting October 9, 2023, at the following pricing:

  • MONTAGE M6: $3,499.99
  • MONTAGE M7: $3,999.99
  • MONTAGE M8x: $4,499.99

To learn more about the MONTAGE M synthesizers, please visit Yamaha.io/MONTAGEM

Contact:
Valeria Hernandez
[email protected] 

About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment. 

SOURCE Yamaha

Also from this source

Yamaha stellt mit dem MONTAGE M einen Synthesizer der nächsten Generation vor

Yamaha kündigte heute seinen neuen MONTAGE M Music Synthesizer an. Er vereint außergewöhnlichen Sound der nächsten Generation mit neuen Dimensionen...

Yamaha onthult de volgende generatie MONTAGe M-synthesizer

Vandaag heeft Yamaha de nieuwe MONTAGe M-synthesizer aangekondigd, die verbazingwekkend geluid van een hoger niveau combineert, nieuwe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.