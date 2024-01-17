Yamamoto Welcomes Michael Stelmaszek as Chief Creative Officer

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Stelmaszek is joining full-service creative agency, Yamamoto, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company, as Chief Creative Officer.

Stelmaszek, who wrote "The Middle," the 2021 Jeep Superbowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen, brings extensive experience with CPG, automotive, financial services and healthcare brands to the Minneapolis-based agency. Stelmaszek's creative leadership chops, professional network and keen eye for culture will accelerate growth and amplify relevance for a shop that has already doubled in size in the past four years.

Continue Reading
Stagwell's Yamamoto appoints new Chief Creative Officer Michael Stelmaszek.
Stagwell's Yamamoto appoints new Chief Creative Officer Michael Stelmaszek.

"Michael is a perfect creative and cultural fit for an agency that prides itself on moving mountains for its clients," said Kathy McCuskey, CEO of Yamamoto. "He is an exceptional writer and storyteller, and he's going to energize and inspire a creative team that is already capable of competing with agencies twice our size. In addition to elevating creative for our current client list, Michael will play a key role in the agency's new business efforts to help us meet our ambitious growth goals."

Before joining Yamamoto, Stelmaszek was Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Detroit-based LUDWIG+, where he led the boutique agency to wins for the Ram REV truck, FIAT 500e, Milo's Tea Company, fintech lender Biz2Credit and others. Previously, Stelmaszek served as Executive Creative Director at Doner and Group Creative Director at Campbell-Ewald. Former clients include Chevrolet, Fairlife Milk, The United States Postal Service, Kaiser Permanente, Food Lion and the University of Michigan.

"The foundation at Yamamoto is exceptional," Stelmaszek said. "We have all the right people in all the right places. The curious, courageous, creative culture perfectly aligns with how I want to work. I'm excited to come in and play my part and do what I can to make this great team even better."

Stelmaszek takes on a role at Yamamoto that has been vacant for the past 18 months as the agency has sought to find the right fit. He will be leading a team of creatives that is scheduled to grow in 2024. Stelmaszek will work out of his home office in Detroit but will frequently travel to Yamamoto's Minneapolis and Chicago locations.

"Michael is an incredible writer and thinker and cultural maven," said Shawn Pals, Executive Creative Director at Yamamoto. "I'm excited to partner with him on new business and also to have a co-conspirator in developing our talented team as we continue to grow."

About Yamamoto
Founded in 1979, Yamamoto is part of the Doner Partners Network (DPN), which was named a 2023 Standout by Ad Age. Yamamoto and DPN are both part of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Maddy Bell, Vice President of Agency Growth | Yamamoto
Mobile: 312.923.7350
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Names Brandon Webb President

Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Names Brandon Webb President

Multiview, a nationally recognized B2B marketing firm, proudly announces the promotion of Brandon Webb, formerly Chief Operating Officer, to the...
Stagwell (STGW) and MNTN Partner to Forge a Unified Performance Marketing Ecosystem for Brands

Stagwell (STGW) and MNTN Partner to Forge a Unified Performance Marketing Ecosystem for Brands

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is partnering with connected TV (CTV) advertising leader MNTN to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.